“I laughed a lot, we all laughed”

fight of egos and different ways of understanding work. In this way, it could be summarized rivalry, or enmity if you will, they keep Vin Diesel (54) and Dwayne Johnson (49), who have played Dominic Toretto and Luke Hobbs, respectively, in the famous film saga The Fast and The Furious.

“Hobbs was a difficult character to embody. My approach at the time was very heavy-handed to help get that performance where it needed to be. As a producer I decided to have Dwayne Johnson, who was associated with wrestling, and I am proud of the result, of that aesthetic of the character. But it required a lot of work and sometimes a bit of a heavy hand. Not ‘felinesque’, but I had to do what was in my hands to achieve the best performances possible, ”said Vin Diesel in Men’s Health in June.

And it was not exactly a bed of roses. Already in 2016, Dwayne Johnson threw the rock and hid the hand from his Twitter account where he accused if giving names of unprofessional attitudes. “Some behave like firm men and true professionals, while others do not.”, he assured in a tweet that he deleted, in which he also denounced “cowardly” attitudes. He didn’t refer to anyone in particular, but everyone thought of Vin Diesel.

“Nothing specific happened, just the same old shit. And that was not my best day,” La Roca now assures Vanity Fair. “Caused a fire storm. However, curiously, all the cast members thanked me in some way for that. But I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share stuff like that. And I deal with that kind of nonsense away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day. I meant what I said. Safely. But expressing it publicly was not the right thing to doadds Dwayne Johnson.

Enlarge There was a dialectical confrontation between the two. as.com

unpeaceful gathering

And indeed, his tweet brought a queue because there was a tense meeting to clarify what happened. “Well, there was a meeting. I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a clarity meeting. He and I had a good talk in my motorhome, and it was outside of those talks that we really it became very clear that we are two opposite extremes. And that’s where it all ended,” says Johnson.

“We are philosophically two different people, and we approach the film-making business in two very different ways. My philosophy is to go to work every day looking at everyone as my equal, with respect and humility.. It has always been important for me to be honest and look you in the eye”, settles the actor.

“Fellini is laughing too”

However, it also responds to Vin Diesel’s latest statements about their working relationship. “A part of me feels that There’s no way I’m going to dignify that nonsense with an answer.. But this is the truth. I’ve been around the block many times. Unlike him, I don’t come from the theater world. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently. And I come from a completely different culture and background. And I go into each project giving it my all. And if I feel that there are some things that need to be fixed, managed and taken care of, I do it. And it’s that simple. So when i read that -referring to the ‘felinesque’ thing and the way in which Vin Diesel developed-, Like everyone else, I laughed. I laughed a lot. We all laugh. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too“, concludes Dwayne Johnson.