“Humor is sublimated pain”

The idea that complex ideas are best explained through the written word does not go back as far as you might think in the Western tradition. Vignettes and engravings have always accompanied most medieval writings. It was the Enlightenment and theories such as those of the German thinker Gotthold Lessing that established that serious things were transmitted with words and images remained for symbolism and decoration, not to convey arguments, much less history. A division between word and image that lasted well into the 19th century. And that definitively jumped through the air at the end of the 20th century, with Maus, by Art Spigelman: almost 300 pages of cartoons with anthropomorphic animals that narrate one of the most complex and hair-raising historical events of the century: the genocide of European Jews during World War II.

“There is still much more importance given to teaching literature than art. But the reality is that our brain does not think in long sentences. Comics use very few words in a way similar to our way of thinking: we think in icons, we don’t remember people’s faces in three dimensions but simple versions of their most characteristic features, enough to recognize them the next time we see them. The first thing a baby recognizes are expressions, not features. There is something intimate in the act of reading and looking at a cartoon: they offer a kind of distillation of reality, they freeze time, you can stop to analyze what you see”.

Perhaps for this reason, this New York cartoonist remembers with perfect clarity the first time he saw a comic strip: he was in the supermarket with his mother and a cover of a comic fell into his hands. MAD. Designed as a magazine parody Life, the transgressive drawing opened the doors to a fascinating world that he immediately wanted to be a part of. “The message he gave me was: the adult world is lying to you. Good luck, kid.”

With astonishing precocity, Spigelman was publishing humorous strips and cartoons in local Queens newspapers by the age of 12, and, despite his parents’ insistence that he pursue a serious career, he could always “draw in his spare time ”, he never had the slightest doubt that his thing was going to be that brilliant combination between image and word.

Become one of the youngest members of the generation of cartoonists and artists of the underground of San Francisco in the 70s (an artistic and creative environment similar, in his opinion, to Paris in the 20s), the alternative and transgressive comics of that time offered him to release his demons by exploring atrocious themes, “the uglier and more violent, the better. But after a few years he realized that he was looking for horror in the wrong place. With the autobiographical impulse of one of his mentors, Justin Green, Spigelman realized that, in reality, the “atrocious” was inside him.

“Really, life is what you do to delay and avoid what is most difficult for you. It was cheaper to make comics than go to therapy. It’s not always totally cathartic, the problems keep coming back, but at least it keeps you working. And in this way, I found, with breakdowns, my voice. It got to a point where I created comics like Prisoner on the Hell Planet, in which I talk about my mother’s suicide, because it began to be more complicated for me not to do it than to do it. The realization of these two works, and the 13 years that I dedicated to the elaboration of Maus, helped me to understand how my mind worked, and how time and space worked in comics. It was harder not to do it than to make comics with these obsessive concerns.”

Coming from a Polish married couple who survived Auschwitz and emigrated to the US, Spigelman grew up with the barely communicated trauma of the Holocaust. The insurmountable schism that separated him from both parents could only be saved by speaking, finally, of that almost total improbability that was his arrival in the world.

“My father and mother leaving Auschwitz alive was incomprehensible. My very existence seemed like a mistake. That’s why I think that for me humor is sublimated pain. Laughter, that outburst, exorcises the deepest and innumerable things. During those few seconds, with that sound that comes out of your mouth, you experience a release, even if it is not permanent.

Ideas such as edhead, the disembodied head he invented for the magazine Playboy (a magazine that, precisely, was dedicated to the exaltation of the human body). And it is still present, although more subtly, in Maus, where the Jews wear mouse masks, and the Nazis wear cat masks. This great work, Pulitzer Prize winner in 1992, was a milestone in the history of comics, and was a precursor to graphic novels that are now the norm but that in their day there was no way to categorize. “Actually, my Pulitzer is a Pulitzer “Special”; they didn’t put it in any of the usual categories.”

“In the US, anything that sells well is celebrated. Any remotely popular work becomes something to imitate.” Maus, on a more personal level, it helped him learn to relate to his father, with whom he had never understood. “For a year I was living in New York without telling him, and when I called him on the phone I would put a towel on the microphone so it would sound like a long distance call. Finally, I learned to approach him with the tape recorder in hand. It was like my shield. I started interviewing him about his memories and his experience at Auschwitz, and I never stopped interviewing him until he died.”

Maus was published by chapters in raw, the magazine founded by Spigelman himself and his wife, Francois Mouly, who edited in their apartment and with which many artists who are now part of the history of comics, such as Jacques Tardi, Charles Burns, or Gary, became known to the public. Panther.

“I never thought it would be published as a book. In fact, we got the Pantheon publishing house to accept it by chance, through a friend; and warned me not to have expectations. When I did it, I was aware that I was doing something different, something that hadn’t been done before. I thought maybe I was decades ahead of my time. I realize now that I was only ten minutes early. Really, the zeitgeist and luck made it become what it was. Despite everything he had against it, people took it seriously, understood it as he wanted it to be understood. And today the idea of ​​conveying stories, information or propaganda with cartoons is commonplace. Comics are even used for journalism.”

Although he never thought of Maus as a learning tool, he believes that the message, to understand how the extermination camps were possible, is still important today, as a vaccine, or at least a resistance. Not because there is a risk of Nazism being repeated as it was, but as resistance to other types of fascism and attempts to delegate critical capacity in a totalizing message. Even so, he clarifies: “I am very glad that it is useful, but I drew and wrote Maus because I needed it, it was my way of learning a number of important things about myself.”

This article was originally published in Fundación Telefónica’s TELOS Magazine.