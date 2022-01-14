Hugh Jackman’s powerful message to a child who is bullied for his dwarfism

Hugh Jackman He was not only a fictional superhero playing Wolverine in the film adaptation of the Marvel comic, but also in real life. The actor recently sent a message of support to a 9-year-old boy who is bullied for its dwarfism.

Earlier in the week, the minor’s mother shared a video of her son who was very upset by the bullying he experiences daily at school. In the record, which has already been viewed 17 million times, you can see Quaden Bayles saying “I’m going to kill myself” and “I want to die”.

Recently, through Twitter, a video of Jackman went viral where he supports the little boy and tells him that he has a friend in him. The actor made this record to raise awareness about the effect of this type of abuse and make it clear that “Bullying is not okay, period.”

“Quaden, you are stronger than you think and no matter what happens you have a friend in me. Let’s all be kind to each other and understand that bullying is not okay. Point. And don’t forget that everyone in front of us is fighting for something, so let’s be nice“, were the words of the actor.