How much is the check that the “kid from Titanic” collects each month, 25 years after the premiere of the film

Reece Thompson participated in Titanic when he was five years old and even today he continues to collect a monthly check for that work

When I was just nine years old, Reece Thompson participated in titanicaperhaps one of the highest grossing films in the history of cinema. In the film, which was directed by james cameroninterpreted to an Irish boy who travels in third class with his mother and sister and who dies in the infamous shipwreck. And he recently revealed that, almost 25 years after the premiere of the film starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winsletthe young man today is still collecting royalties for his participation.

Reece, who was born in Canada and today is 33 years oldgave an interview to the publication Business Insider and in the conversation he revealed how much money he earns each month for that job, even today. Although his appearance is reduced to only three scenes and he barely utters a single line at the moment fatal chaos breaks out on the ocean liner, he also said that he is still related to the film’s producers. which was released in the United States in mid-December 1997 (in Argentina, its premiere was on February 5, 1998).

When he was nine years old, actor Reece Thompson played the role of a third-class passenger

Today, Reece is the director of digital marketing for a ski and snowboard resort in Utah, USA. In addition, he said that his career began as a child model after signing a contract with a talent agent by winning a contest. And from this fact, Reece and his mother faced a crossroads: they were given the choice between starring in a commercial or taking a small role in Titanic. Although from the monetary point of view the first option seemed more tempting, they ended up opting for the one that, in the long term, would be the most advantageous.

“It was one of the highest grossing movies in history, so it’s kind of weird to see it in hindsight.Thompson thinks today. “My mom said, ‘Let’s do it. Will be great. Even if the movie is bad, we’ll watch it,’” she recalled in the interview. When the film was shot, Reece collected a payment of 25 thousand dollars. The money was deposited in a bank account with the aim of spending it on his education, but also to buy a car.

In the interview, the young man said that in the years after the release of Jackson’s film he received checks for several thousand dollars every quarter. But that, as time went by, that figure began to reduce to 100 and 300 dollars per month. “It’s funny, because this fact is no longer present in my mind. It’s not like all the time I’m thinking, ‘Oh, when am I going to get a new Titanic check? But when it happens, it’s like saying, ‘Great, $100 extra.’Reece said.

Reece Thompson today, at age 33 (Photo: Instagram)

“There were a couple of times where I said, ‘This movie is 25 years old and that’s pretty weird, but I hope it continues to make a lot of money, because that means more money for me.”, he reflected in a humorous tone. James Cameron’s hit has grossed more than billions of dollars worldwide since its release and, after 13 years on the podium, It is currently the third highest grossing film in history after being barely surpassed by Avatar (2009) -by the same director- and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

KEEP READING:

The significant tattoo that Stefi Roitman and Ricky Montaner made days after their wedding

How is the health of Carlos Ferrara, the Telenueve chronicler who fainted during a coverage

Who will be the host of Intruders after the departure of Adrián Pallares and Rodrigo Lussich

Gianinna Maradona’s sharp message on Daniel Osvaldo’s birthday