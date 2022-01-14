How much does your luxury engagement ring cost?

This is the price of Megan Fox’s engagement ring.-Internet photo This is the price of Megan Fox’s engagement ring.-Internet photo This is the price of Megan Fox’s engagement ring.-Internet photo This is the price of Megan Fox’s engagement ring.-Photo by Getty Images) This is the price of Megan Fox’s engagement ring.-Photo by Getty Images) ❮ ❯

It was just a couple of days ago that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement to the whole world after a year together and one of the main questions that their fans and followers had was regarding the value of the luxurious and shiny ring that he rapper gave the renowned actress. Here we tell you how much it costs.

This is the value of the ring that Machine Gun Kelly gave Megan Fox

The musician said that the design of the jewel was created by the expert Stephen Webster and the idea was to unite the two birthstones that govern them: the emeralds to her, and diamonds to the.

“The precious stones are set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two parts of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love”, wrote the lover Machine.

The jeweler Stephen Webster recounted that the design features two intertwined Thorn bands and that the engagement ring It was created in 18 karat white gold.

“Created in 18 karat white gold, pavé set with colorless natural diamonds. The diamond is an old cut D color and the emerald is an extraordinary completely untreated Colombian gem.”

And according to experts consulted by “Insider”, this fabulous jewel reaches a price of 400 thousand dollars, that is, more than 8 million pesos.

