How much does it cost a Mexican fan to watch their favorite sports on streaming?

Being a sports fan is a luxury that not everyone can afford, since in order to enjoy the events, a trend is beginning to emerge from the leagues to broadcast their matches on different platforms, which gives you accessibility wherever you are. find as long as you are subscribed, have a good internet signal and a mobile device.

So that you do not miss any details of the Premier League, you must contract Paramount +, a platform that will begin broadcasting the English league from the summer of 2022. Its monthly cost is 79 pesos and the annual fee is 948 pesos.

The Champions League has been enjoyed since last year by HBO Max, the monthly payment varies depending on the package you contract to connect a number of devices, it is 70, 90, 133 pesos and the annual fee also varies in the rate from 563, 724 and thousand 70.

Star+ is strong in Ligue 1 and some games in the league Italian for the modest amount of 69 to 199 pesos per month, while the annuity is 1,199.

NFL Game Pass gives you access to all the matches of the national football league, the costs range from 350 pesos to 650 pesos per season.

NBA League Pass that has annual plans from 1,700 to 2,250 pesos and monthly plans from 210 pesos to 250 pesos. In its menu you can find packages for 24 monthly and annual hours.

Formula 1 streaming costs 119 per month and 949 per year.

MLB TV offers an annual package that is around 520 pesos or the annual package of your favorite team in approximately 320 pesos.

Sky, pay television, kept an ace up its sleeve and that is that it has LaLiga in its repertoire along with the party biggest football that will be the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

If you are a fan of the women’s league you will have to look for a package that includes the TVC channel.

Approximately you would have to invest from 1,210 pesos to 1,900 pesos monthly to enjoy all the leagues and events, while in annuity you would pay from 5,000 pesos to 7,300 pesos.

