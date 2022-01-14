How is sleep apnea treated?

Laura Rodríguez, otorhinolaryngologist, specialist in Sleep Medicine.

40 percent of Spaniards sleep poorly. Resting properly is essential to face day-to-day life, something that becomes difficult when pathologies such as Sleep apnea, popularly known as snoring. But not only are snoring sleep problems, cardiovascular conditions or psychological problems They can lead to sleeping difficulties, even being considered diseases.

From the Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella and Campo de Gibraltar, the Sleep Unit led by the Carlos O’Connor Reina and Juan Carlos Casado Morente, has been contributing to science for years with numerous publications of scientific impact in various subjects and, specifically, in Sleep Medicine. Works with them Laura Rodriguez, otorhinolaryngologist, the youngest specialist in Sleep Medicine in Andalusia.

At just 29 years old, she opted for a specialty that would allow her to develop her work as an ENT specialist beyond common pathologies. Thus, Rodríguez emphasizes how “Sleep Medicine allows us to know all the pathologies that exist in terms of night rest. In my case, as an ENT specialist, it gives me the possibility of treating sleep apnea and snoring, but really since I was little sleep disorders such as nightmares or night terrors and in adults there are many other different pathologies”.

It is thus a specialty that can be covered from almost all fields. “When a patient comes to the Unit, they can come from different specialties, because sleep disorders are related to many other pathologies”, emphasizes the specialist. In this sense, Rodríguez underlines that the pathologies associated with sleep apnea “it is not only a problem for the person with whom we share a room”, that is to say “snoring is not only annoying, it is also a disease”.

What is Sleep Medicine?

As Laura Rodríguez points out, Sleep Medicine allows knowing all the pathologies that exist in terms of night rest. For ENT doctors, it offers the possibility of treating pathologies such as sleep apnea and snoring, disorders to which are added “other pathologies that are now being studied more, such as restless legs syndrome or certain parasomnias, really many of the medical specialties have a role in the sleep unit”, says the specialist.

Regarding the perception of pathologies, this specialist underlines the importance of “approaching it as a disease and not as something annoying”, to which he adds the need to “focus on the diagnosis and try to treat the patient, that is, give it the importance that the patient has been demanding”.

How is sleep apnea treated?

Sleep apnea, or snoring in general, is usually associated with a high body mass index. In this way, “all patients who have apnea and a high rate of body fat, what will help them the most is to lose weight,” says Rodríguez.

Together with Carlos O’Connor, the Sleep Unit has created a mobile application to promote oropharyngeal exercises. The app “airwaygym” thus offers a series of recommendations that help “Improve the muscles of the upper respiratory tract, which collapse due to apnea itself.”

These exercises are part of Laura Rodríguez’s doctoral thesis, which demonstrates that “there are certain types of patients, younger and slimmer, who do not have severe anatomical factors that justify an obstruction, whose muscle tone is decreased and with exercises reduce your apnea. It is not a curative treatment, but a patient without cardiovascular risk factors and a moderate apnea index, can manage to control it with exercises”.