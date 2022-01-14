“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania:” Trailer, cast, premiere and everything you need to know

It’s been a long wait, but Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth film in the comedy franchise, is here!

The best of all is that you won’t have to go to any movie theater to see it, because in Mexico it has premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime, and all subscribers to that platform can now watch the new adventures of dragon in this fourth installment.

Although the film was supposed to be released last year, the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was later decided that “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania“It would only be shown through streaming and not in theaters.

Where and on what platform to see the world premiere?

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania was originally scheduled for release on October 1 last year by Sony, but canceled this plan due to rising COVID-19 infections.

However, Sony Pictures Releasing sold the distribution rights to the film to Amazon, so today, Friday, January 14, 2022, it will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime.

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has earned more than $1.3 billion so far, with Amazon paying Sony around $100 million for distribution rights to the latest movie, according to Variety.

Which cast members are not returning?

The voice cast remained fairly consistent throughout the first three films of Transylvania hotel, but there have been some big-name departures for the fourth installment.

Adam Sandler played Count “Drac” Dracula in Hotel Transylvania, Hotel Transylvania 2, and Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation, but he won’t be returning for Transformania. Instead, it will be YouTuber Brian Hull who brings Drac to life, as he did in 2021’s Hotel Transylvania short Monster Pets.

Sandler’s friend Kevin James also did not return for the fourth film. James brought Frankenstein to life in the first three films. On this occasion, actor and broadcaster Brad Abrell will assume that role. Although these two mainstays of the franchise are gone, many other familiar names are back including Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher and Keegan-Michael Key, who lent their voices to their respective monsters. .

Jim Gaffigan also returns as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, while Twitch streamer Ninja, real name Tyler Blevins, joins the cast as Party Monster.

What happens in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’?

In this fourth installment, the monsters gain a little more humanity when Professor Van Helsing’s mysterious invention goes haywire and transforms them all into humans, while Johnny becomes a monster.

Without his powers, Drac Pack travels the world to find a cure before his transformations become permanent.

