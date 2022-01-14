Honda HR-V 2023: First official photo

Early last year, Honda revealed the new generation HR-V for Europe and specified that the American model would be different. Today, after a return to the calendar, the North American subsidiary finally begins to talk about the new generation, and it does so through a couple of sketches that advance the design of the 2023 Honda HR-V that we will see in Mexico.

As you can see, the HR-V for America will be very different from the one presented in Europe, at least in terms of design. On this side of the Atlantic, Honda will pursue a sportier-looking design with tauter lines.

At the moment not much is known about the platform or engines. At the time, the engineer in charge of the development of the Honda Vezel – as the European HR-V is also known – confirmed that the US model would use a different platform, set up specifically for customers in the region and larger.

Taking into account that the Honda HR-V European is 4.34 meters long, the American HR-V could be around 4.45 meters long and make a category jump, to face models like Mazda CX-30, SEAT Ateca and Toyota Corolla Cross. For this, the adoption of a more powerful engine is also expected: the 2.0-liter Honda Civic, with power around 160 hp and 140 lb-ft.

Honda has not put an exact launch date, although it does mention that the HR-V 2023 will be presented this year, so more details should be released in the coming months. We are likely to see it in Mexico before the end of the year.