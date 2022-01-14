‘Here We Go… Again’: The Weeknd doesn’t sing about Selena Gomez, does he?

Despite her impressive music and acting portfolio, Selena Gomez often makes headlines for her celebrity relationships. Most of the public surrounded her on-and-off romance with Justin Bieber. But she also dated The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye).

A song from the Super Bowl headliner’s 2022 album Sunrise FM aroused intrigue as to its subject. So, did The Weeknd sing about Gomez on “Here We Go…Again” or is he alluding to someone else in the lyrics?

Gomez and The Weeknd first made headlines in 2017

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the Met Gala in 2017. They dated for several months. | Karwai Tang/Wire Image

The Weeknd and Gomez became one of the most talked about celebrity couples in 2017 after news of their involvement broke. The couple was first seen kissing and hugging outside a restaurant in Santa Monica in early January 2017. This caused an internet frenzy as most people didn’t even know the couple knew each other.

The exact timeline of when the Weeknd and Gomez met remains unclear, but they crossed paths in 2015 after headlining a separate Victoria’s Secret fashion show. In early 2017, Gomez further fueled dating rumors by quickly posting and deleting a video of the “I Feel It Coming” singer complete with a heart-eye emoji.

The pair dropped subtle hints about their relationship in the months that followed. Gomez posted a video containing footage of the singer’s concert in Amsterdam once, while The Weeknd posted a photo of the “Hands To Myself” artist kissing her cheek.

On another occasion, the paparazzi spotted Gomez wearing The Weeknd’s jean jacket and sweatshirt from his tour. They also became red carpet officials at the 2017 Met Gala, but called it quits in October 2017 after dating for 10 months.

Why The Weeknd Might Be Referencing Gomez On ‘Here We Go… Again’

The long-awaited album by The Weeknd, dawn Fm, released January 6, 2022. In one song, “Here We Go… Again,” The Weeknd sings, “my new girl, she a movie star.”

Some fans speculated that The Weeknd referenced Gomez in the song given her acting career. Gómez rose to stardom with the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. Later, he focused on music while trying to push his film project forward. He starred in movies like Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, A Rainy Day in New York, Y The dead do not die. It later made its way into production.

In recent years, Gómez returned to television. She stars in a cooking show, selena + chef, and the Hulu comedy-mystery series, Only murders in the building.

But in “Here We Go… Again,” The Weeknd sings about a new love interest being a movie star while talking to a previous one. Given how long he and Gomez have been dating, it’s unlikely she’s the one he’s referring to.

However, fans have also speculated that The Weeknd took a swing at another former celebrity: model Bella Hadid. Her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, is an art director. In the song, The Weeknd sings: “You ended up with someone so basic, faceless. Someone to take your photos and frame them.” Hadid and The Weeknd dated on and off between 2015 and 2019, hence the song’s title.

Some fans think ‘Here We Go… Again’ is about Angelina Jolie

So who is he singing about? Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd stirred the pot for the first time from 2021. After having dinner together, the suspicions began. However, the sources claimed that the meeting only involved discussions on humanitarian projects.

However, dating rumors peaked again in September 2021 when The Weeknd and Jolie were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi. Elle reports on the possibility of a relationship between the celebrities, citing sources close to the two who claim that “things could get romantic.”

