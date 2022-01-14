“He suffered in silence”: Denzel Washington launches a shocking confession about Chadwick Boseman’s health

U.S-. in 2020 Denzel Washington produced the film Netflix Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis, and in which Chadwick Boseman He played his last film role before dying on August 28 of that same year, at the age of 43. had been diagnosed colon cancer at stage III in 2016, and had privately battled it for four years as it progressed to stage IV.

In a recent interview with Variety for the latest magazine cover story, Denzel Washington admitted that he noticed the deterioration of the health of Chadwick Boseman during the production of Ma Rainey´s Black Bottomwhich won two awards Oscar for best hair and makeup, and best wardrobe. The Black Panther star even received a posthumous nomination for best actor.

“A man among men. He suffered in silence. He made the movie and nobody knew about it. I did not know. He never said a peep about it. It just did its job. I wondered if something was wrong because sometimes he seemed weak or tired. We had no idea, and it was nobody’s business. Good for him, keeping it to himself,” he said. Washington. boseman he kept his illness a secret until the day he died.

In 2019, boseman shared a moving story about Washington before presenting the iconic actor with the award Lifetime Achievement Award of American Film Institute. He had discreetly paid for the deceased and several of his classmates from the Howard University attend an acting program at the Oxford University from England.

“Luckily, I was one of the students he paid for. Imagine receiving the letter that the tuition for that summer was paid and that your benefactor was none other than the best actor on the planet… There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington”, he expressed at the time. When Boseman finally got a chance to thank Washington for his support, he told him: “You owe me money! I came to collect!”