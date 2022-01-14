Have you always dreamed of Barbie clothes? Now Balmain designs it in real size

The French maison and Barbie have teamed up to launch a capsule collection that is… a pink fantasy.

Sometimes dreams come true. And one of them is starring the fashion firm Balmain and the most famous doll brand of Mattel, Barbie, who have teamed up to create a capsule collection made up of 50 garments that could be hanging in the closet of what is probably the most popular and stylish doll in the world. Of course, we clarify, the pieces of this new collection are aimed at people of flesh and blood, so those in love with the Barbie universe and its models can see what it would be like to share a wardrobe with their favorite doll.

Of course, pink, Barbie’s favorite color and present in her logo, invades practically the entire collection, from its most subtle versions to the most vibrant.

“Pink is the color that aligns perfectly with the spirit of the modern Balmain Army”, explains the French maison about this project led by its creative director, Olivier Rousteing, and which has used Balmain Army models in its campaign, that is to say, that army of virtual models or ‘instamodels’ that the house launched in 2018.

In addition, Olivier Rousteing and his team have taken inspiration from the bright and playful iconography of Barbie, resulting in pins and badges, t-shirts and hoodies that recognize Barbie’s style and typography at a glance. Likewise, accessories such as bags have been created that are a wink full of light and fun, and that are actually a hybrid between Balmain creations and wrist boxes. Thus, we also find turns of marine prints with the ‘labeyrinth’ that has always captivated the French house.

However, the collaboration has wanted to transcend the merely aesthetic. “Barbie and Balmain have embarked on an adventure that is uniquely multicultural, inclusive and always full of joy,” explained Olivier Rousteing, stressing that the new models have also been inspired by “the diversity and exciting beauty that can be found today on Parisian boulevards and avenues”, and which, furthermore, are practically 100% unisex.

Well, how is this wonderful and diverse collection? A ‘casual’ fantasy of coats, ‘lady’ type cardigan jackets, ‘achaneladas’ bombers, heeled ankle boots, jeans and ‘crop tops’ in resplendent roses.

Check out the highlights of the Balmain x Barbie collection: