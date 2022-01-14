Hard history of Hollywood: addictions and legal battles separated Julia Roberts from her brother

Julia Roberts, an American film and television actress, has played iconic roles that have led her to win numerous awards including an Oscar and three Golden Globes. However, it seems that her great fame and success are due to her brother, Eric Roberts, with whom The actress has had various problems.

Some of the possible reasons why Julia could not stand his brother were related to jealousy regarding his artistic career. In addition to that, the niece of the Julia and Eric’s daughter, Emma Roberts, who is also currently a renowned actress; It would have been cause for a fight.

Eric in the past roberts commented that he and Julia They had a good relationship when they were children. However, the brothers separated when their parents divorced because Julia Roberts and his sister decided to move in with their mother, and Eric moved to Atlanta with his father. Later, the brothers roberts they met again when Julia she moved to New York to seek work as an actress. At that time, Eric was already a recognized author, so he helped his sister get her first agent and start her career.

Thanks Eric, Julia She starred in her biggest box office hits like “Mujer Bonita.” In this regard, the actor was not modest at all since he stated that “If it weren’t for me, I wouldn’t have Julia Roberts neither emma roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that”, referring to his sister and daughter. Sadly the race Julia continued to rise while Eric’s career stalled. However, what really ruined the relationship between the brothers was the unstoppable addiction of the actor to drugs. Eric confessed that “it was exhausting being around” him. “Complaints, guilt, unable to enjoy enjoyment. Everyone in my world needed a break sometimes, and that must have included Julia”

Image: Elle

Eric’s addiction problems led to his Julia Roberts support his brother’s ex-girlfriend, Kelly Cunningham, in her niece’s custody battle emma roberts. It was thus that the actress helped win custody of emma testifying against his brother. However, it seems that the bond between the brothers was strong enough to survive the problems and achieve reconciliation. Eric rejoined his sister when Julia gave birth to their twin sons in 2004. Eric said that when he saw his sister and newborn nephews in the hospital he was filled with brotherly love.