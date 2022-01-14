Government of Nuevo León and Tigres announce new stadium for 2025

The new building will have an investment of 320 million dollars and will copy the Tottenham stadium model.

First level! They present a new Tigres stadium for 2025

For: Zaritzi Sosa JAN. 13. 2022

They announce that the project of the new tiger stadium, event that was chaired by the Governor of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia.

The new property will be located in Ciudad Universitaria de San Nicolás de los Garza, the same place where the Volcán (University Stadium) is currently located, which will be replaced and will be ready for the 2025.

The stadium will have a capacity of 65 thousand fans and will have an investment of 320 million dollars from the private initiative.

Another feature is that it will have a model similar to the tottenham stadium, with a retractable field, with hotel rooms and university classrooms that will be inside the stadium, a first level project that is also sustainable.

It will also be built to host different events, so the field will be adapted to stages for NFL games, concerts and athletics competitions.