golden tips to not spend and know how to invest

One of the richest men in the world, Mark Zuckerberg, who is even on the Forbes list along with Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and the great CEOs of Silicon Valley, revealed 2 things you should stop spending and 1 in which you should invest to improve your finances.

Currently, the owner of Meta has a fortune of 129 billion dollars, which he assures he spends with great caution since he knows that it can disappear if he does not make good decisions. If you want to know how he does to preserve his fortune, we tell you what advice he gave.

Two things you should stop spending on

1. Brand clothing

One of the things that characterizes Mark Zuckerberg is that he doesn’t wear brand name clothes or expensive accessories. If you have noticed, whenever the cameras capture him on the street, his clothing is very simple, shorts or jeans and t-shirts.

If you want to improve your finances and you are one of those who buys everything that is trending, avoiding it could help you save some money. It is enough that you have in your wardrobe the basics to be at home, go to the movies or even have a job interview.

2. Expensive cars

For the owner of Meta it is not necessary to have a car that costs millions of dollars, even the cars that he has been seen driving range from an Acura and Honda, without being sports models that cost millions.

For Zuckerberg, buying an expensive car is just to show off, so he prefers safe and reliable models that can go unnoticed without having to spend a lot of money on them.

On the other hand, there is only one thing Mark Zuckerberg does spend on, but he considers it more of a long-term investment. We tell you what it is so you can add it to your list of things you must do.

What people should invest in is real estate, recently the CEO bought a 5,000 square foot house in Palo Alto, which has a cost of 7 million dollars, but, for him, it is a long-term investment since if you decide to sell it, it is most likely that its price has already increased.

