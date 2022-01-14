gigantic “potentially dangerous” asteroid will approach Earth next week – FayerWayer

Space rocks abound in the immense breadth of the planetary system we inhabit. Therefore, it is normal for many to pass through regions close to Earth. Some even enter our borders, but end up disintegrating in the atmosphere of our world. So don’t always be alarmed when you hear about the impact of a asteroid on our surface.

It occurs frequently and usually does not represent an alarming situation. However, there are certain rocks that, due to their size, travel speed and route, could become a threat for Earth. This is why scientists are constantly monitoring what is happening in our surroundings.

In this way, when they manage to identify and detail the orbital transit of one of these rocks, they calculate the probability that they may have an impact against the Earth. Thus, we are aware of any unusual situation that we may eventually have to face.

In this sense, today we dedicate ourselves to talking about an asteroid that soon he will be visiting us and that the space agencies gave it the qualification of “potentially dangerous”. This adjective does not mean that we have to be alarmed, lock ourselves up or look for a fort to protect ourselves; Nothing of that.

The reality is that there is very little chance of impact. But because it is so large, astronomical protocol dictates that it needs to be closely watched to pinpoint any unusual behavior.

How close will the asteroid pass?

According to the information published by Digital Trends, this asteroid, scientifically identified with the name 7482 1994 PC1, will approach 1.9 million kilometers from Earth.

This distance, so that we have an idea, is five times the separation between our planet and the Moon. This tells us that, although it is really close to our borders, there is a long way between both rocky bodies.

The possibility of a massive space rock one day hitting Earth is a very real concern that led NASA to embark on its DART mission aimed at crashing a spacecraft directly into an asteroid to see if we can alter its trajectory.

Appreciation Map Photo: earthsky.

7482 1994 PC1 It travels approximately 70 thousand kilometers per hour and has a diameter of 1 kilometer. His visit is scheduled for next Tuesday, January 18 at 4:51 p.m. ET. According to scientists, for those who have a basic telescope, they can take it out and appreciate its passage.

After this step, 7482 1994 PC1 it will approach Earth in this way again in 200 years.