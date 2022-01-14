George Clooney premieres his new movie ‘The Tender Bar’

The learning drama “The Tender Bar”, the new film directed by the renowned George Clooney which tells the story of a teenager surrounded by a complex family situation who tries to find himself while building a father figure hand in hand with his uncle, will premiere this Friday on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

With the protagonists of the popular Ben Affleck and the young Tye Sheridan (“Ready Player One: The Game Begins”), the film is based on the autobiography of the same name by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, in which he recaps his youthful experiences in a working-class neighborhood on Long Island.

In “The Tender Bar” Sheridan plays JR, a boy abandoned by his father who lives with his dedicated mother, Dorothy (Lily Rabe), and his scandalous but supportive grandfather, played by the legendary Christopher Lloyd.

The circumstances of his passage through adolescence lead the protagonist to bond more and more with his endearing and audacious uncle, Charlie (Affleck), the manager of the Dickens bar, in which a series of characters meet who gradually occupy the space. that his biological father left vacant in the young man’s life.

With that company that abounds in advice and in search of moral guides and answers to existential questions of this complicated stage of life, JR embarks on his mission to pursue his professional and romantic dreams, although things do not always go as expected.

Ron Livingston (“The Orchid Thief”), Max Martini (“Spectral”), Sondra James (“Joker”), Max Casella (“Vinyl”) and Rhenzy Feliz (“Charm”) complete the cast of the film, whose The screenplay was written for the big screen by William Monahan, winner of the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed “The Departed” (2006).

After premiering in the United States at the end of last December via streaming, “The Tender Bar” obtained a nomination at the Golden Globes that will be delivered next Sunday for Ben Affleck, who participates in the list of Best Supporting Actor.