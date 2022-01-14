‘Gentefied’ canceled by Netflix after two seasons

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has opted not to renew the half-hour Latinx drama gentefied for a third season. The decision comes two months after the show’s second season premiered on November 10.

The show never made Netflix’s Top 10 with the new season, which likely influenced the cancellation decision which is usually factored in cost, viewership, and critical acclaim.

Season 2 of gentefied tackles the struggle of Erik Morales (JJ Soria) and his cousin Chris (Carlos Santos) to keep Pops (Joaquín Cosio) in the country while dealing with new love, new babies, separated parents, and tracking down Bad Bunny at a birthday party. Halloween. They fight to get ahead, but along the way they wonder where they really belong in a world made of borders, family separation, and the possible loss of their beloved taqueria, Mama Fina’s.

A Netflix production, gentefied it also starred Annie González, Karrie Martin Lachney, Julissa Calderón; and Season 2 additions Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Clarissa Thibeaux. The series was produced by Lemus, Chavez, Charles D. King, MACRO’s Marta Fernandez, Take Fountain’s America Ferrera, Aaliyah Williams, Yellow Brick Road’s Kim Roth and Teri Weinberg.

Chavez and Lemus have new projects in the works: Linda has an overall deal with 20th Television and Marvin is directing/executive producing. hipster death rattle on the CW. América Ferrera, who directed the 206th episode of this season, has her next directing project with Netflix: the movie I’m not your perfect Mexican daughter – adapted by Chávez and produced by MACRO (both from gentefied)

In addition to I’m not your perfect Mexican daughter, new Latin-themed Netflix projects announced in 2021 include on my block Freeridge excision and Griselda with Sofía Vergara on EP and star.