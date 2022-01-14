Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds participate in Netflix movie

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 09.07.2021 12:58:02





Netflix is ​​betting more and more on making series and movies with themes and actors that undoubtedly make us want to see them right away. the content, that is why now the platform announced that Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are the protagonists of their new movie that will arrive in November of this year.

Through its social networks, Netflix shared a photo of the actors, who have undoubtedly succeeded in Hollywood and are synonymous with resounding success at the box office. The platform revealed that the famous are the protagonists of the film Red alert.

For their part, the protagonists of Red alert They also shared the same image and announced the release date of their new movie.

“I can’t wait for you to see this. Netflix’s biggest movie, Red Alert, will be released on November 12 on any screen near you (…), being able to work with my friends Ryan Reynolds and The Rock was the icing on the cake, “wrote Gal Gadot.

for this movie, Netflix spent approximately 130 million dollars, since it is betting on producing productions with which it can compete with other platforms such as Amazon’s Prime Video or HBO Max that recently arrived in Latin America.

The story of this film begins when Interpol issues a red alert, so police departments around the world will have to be vigilant to catch some of the criminals most wanted. Alarm bells go off when a robbery unites the FBI’s top agent (Dwayne Johnson) and two rival thieves. They are played by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

This is not the first time that actors have starred in a movie, Gal Gadot rose to fame after giving life to the Wonder Woman, while Ryan Reynolds, although he has participated in different films, like Gadot has gained popularity after starring Deadpool.

On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson, aka rock, has highlighted for participating mainly in action movies especially Fast and furious, whose ninth installment is already one of the highest grossing worldwide since 2019.

PJG