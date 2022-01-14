Gabriella Brooks congratulates Liam Hemsworth with a photo together for the first time

The couple formed by the model Gabriella Brooks and the actor Liam Hemsworth, confirmed their relationship last spring, after attending the Gold Dinner charity dinner together in Sydney. However, after almost a year of relationship, they had not yet taken the step of publishing any photos together, except for a few family photos.

Yesterday was the Liam’s 32nd birthday, and the model wanted to congratulate him by publishing their first photo together in his stories on his Instagram account, where he has more than 213 thousand followers. It is a black and white photo, in which the Australians appear very caramelized, thus confirming that they maintain a relationship, which is already quite consolidated.

Despite the fact that the actor is not usually very active on his social networks, he has not hesitated to publish a video for thank all his followers for the congratulations received and in addition, he has accompanied it with a photograph in which three spectacular cakes appear, a bouquet of flowers and a bunch of balloons that had been sent to him.

“Thanks to everyone who sent me birthday wishes! I love you! These cakes that were also sent to me should help me on my path to health and fitness. Thanks guys!“, he said jokingly.

In a matter of minutes the publication has reached more than half a million ‘likes’ and more than 8 thousand comments full of congratulations addressed to Hemsworth, in which those of some well-known characters stood out, such as: the actress Nina Dobrev, his brother Chris Hemsworth and the depositor Bear Gryll’s among many others.

