Free Palestine. Dozens of celebrities support Emma Watson and her solidarity with Palestine

On January 2, Emma Watson, who rose to fame for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, posted a message of solidarity with the Palestinian people on her Instagram account. The image could read “solidarity is a verb” (solidarity is a verb).

Zionism immediately responded with the tired attack of “anti-Semitism” that it uses against anyone who criticizes the oppression that the state of Israel exercises over the Palestinian people and who sympathizes with their resistance.

But for years the Palestinian cause has gained more and more international sympathy while the terrorist state of Israel loses the legitimacy it enjoyed thanks to the pro-Zionist lobby. This time the answer came from the organization Artists for Palestine UK (Artists for Palestine UK) who published an open letter where more than 40 celebrities support Watson and his message of solidarity.

Among the signatories are stars of the stature of Susan Sarando and Mark Ruffalo, as well as Gael García Bernal, Peter Capaldi and Viggo Mortensen.

It may interest you: Ilan Pappé and Norman Finkelstein: racism and colonialism of the State of Israel

The letter begins with a strong statement of support for both Watson and the Palestinian people:

“We join Emma Watson in supporting the simple statement that ‘solidarity is a verb’, including meaningful solidarity with Palestinians fighting for their human rights under international law. We stand against injustice anywhere in the world and stand in solidarity with all those who seek an end to oppression.”

It may interest you: What is anti-Semitism and what is anti-Zionism?

The letter, also signed by actress of Jewish origin Miriam Margolyes, Watson’s partner in Harry Potter, continues to echo reports from organizations such as Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem and Palestinian and international experts saying:

“We oppose the continued Israeli attempts to forcibly displace Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan and other neighborhoods in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Other signatories to the pro-Palestinian letter include: award-winning screenwriter James Schamus (The Tiger and the Dragon), Oscar-nominated directors Asif Kapadia (Amy), Mira Nair (Salaam Bombay) and writer-producer Oren Moverman (The Messenger ).

Palme d’Or winner Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake), recently expelled from the British Labor Party for the same issue, also signs the endorsement.

It may interest you: Trotskyism and the Jewish question





