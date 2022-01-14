Free Fire: the weekly agenda from January 12 to 18 comes with the Assasin Tower | Video game
Garena, Like every week launched the activities and rewards available to all gamers of its battle royale for iOS and Android mobile devices through its weekly agenda. On this occasion, the programming of the January 12 to 18, 2022 He arrives with the Night Killer Parachute and the Night Killer Board.
Through a social media post, the studio revealed the new weekly schedule for Free Fire and Free Fire Max. Next, you can review the list of news that will be available in the video game from Wednesday, January 12.
Free Fire weekly agenda from January 12 to 18
- Wednesday January 12: Shani Workshop.
- Thursday, January 13: Torre Assasin – Metal assassin recharge.
- Saturday January 15: Nariri discount.
- Monday, January 17: Night Killer Reload.
- Tuesday, January 18: Persian force discount.
As you can see, the Assassin Tower is the most striking thing for this week, with the arrival of the metallic assassin recharge.
Likewise, battle royale players will also be able to take advantage of the Nariri discount.
Finally, we tell you that the creators of Free Fire have also launched the Persian force discount.
Free Fire codes for January 11
- MQJWNBVHYAQM
- UU64YCDP92ZB
- CY7KG742AUU2
- 7EDTPY4QGK24
- KC78CMCM8NK2
- VBWVF9MG7EGT
- P46CW7WM2TVA
- UDE36JUTXTAK
- WHAHXTENCKCM
- TXRKM22AWE9J
- HEJT6AYNCDXU
- 42TPG5PJQF6N
- 8ZUGJWY6WFCT
- 76AVUN8V4YVF
- 7HRRYQ8ZSXHE
- YSYGNT683K9A
- JEB45G79CFSF
- N8XDCTJ36M26
- GY359T7Y9EXM
- 98V26BZA2UA5
Free Fire codes for January 10
Free Fire Codes for January 9
Free Fire Codes for January 8
Free Fire Codes for January 7
- N5TMYKHIB8V7
- 5AR4QFWVBNMT
- D6S5TRWF34V5
- FBJKI87Y6GHR
- GV7F6YDTFEVB
- HJBVFDRTEED6
- RTGYCSW4R5TU
- FF101N59GPA5
- 3XCFJWY89KUJ
- JBNWZADTW4N1
- LE3CCKLNZK2S
- NJ1N2DB6F5F8
- Z8AU9TC3YUHA
- 3HQ9LHBVUEH1
- 9CJHCTABLT5H
- E4R5NGW9MQEA