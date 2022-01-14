Free Fire: the weekly agenda from January 12 to 18 comes with the Assasin Tower | Video game

Garena, Like every week launched the activities and rewards available to all gamers of its battle royale for iOS and Android mobile devices through its weekly agenda. On this occasion, the programming of the January 12 to 18, 2022 He arrives with the Night Killer Parachute and the Night Killer Board.

Through a social media post, the studio revealed the new weekly schedule for Free Fire and Free Fire Max. Next, you can review the list of news that will be available in the video game from Wednesday, January 12.

YOU CAN SEE: Pokemon: Trainers were going to have whips and collect belts instead of medals.

Free Fire agenda. Photo: Garena

Free Fire weekly agenda from January 12 to 18

Wednesday January 12: Shani Workshop.

Thursday, January 13: Torre Assasin – Metal assassin recharge.

Saturday January 15: Nariri discount.

Monday, January 17: Night Killer Reload.

Tuesday, January 18: Persian force discount.

As you can see, the Assassin Tower is the most striking thing for this week, with the arrival of the metallic assassin recharge.

Likewise, battle royale players will also be able to take advantage of the Nariri discount.

Finally, we tell you that the creators of Free Fire have also launched the Persian force discount.

Free Fire codes for January 11

MQJWNBVHYAQM

UU64YCDP92ZB

CY7KG742AUU2

7EDTPY4QGK24

KC78CMCM8NK2

VBWVF9MG7EGT

P46CW7WM2TVA

UDE36JUTXTAK

WHAHXTENCKCM

TXRKM22AWE9J

HEJT6AYNCDXU

42TPG5PJQF6N

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

76AVUN8V4YVF

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

YSYGNT683K9A

JEB45G79CFSF

N8XDCTJ36M26

GY359T7Y9EXM

98V26BZA2UA5

Free Fire codes for January 10

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92Z4

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2

M68TZBSY29R4

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X

BBHUQWPO2021

ADERT8BHKPOU

BHPOU82021NH

DDFRTY2021PO

FFGTYUO21POK

FFGYBGFDAPQO

MHOP8YTRZACD

Free Fire Codes for January 9

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92Z4

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2

M68TZBSY29R4

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X

Free Fire Codes for January 8

FF11NJN5YS3E

MQJWNBVHYAQM

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FF11HHGCGK3B

FFACIDCAWJBZ

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

FF11NJN5YS3E – Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate

MQJWNBVHYAQM – 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35 – 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFACIDCAWJBZ – 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH – Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4 – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

DDFRTY2021POUYT – Free Pet

MJTFAER8UOP21 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO21UB – Free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU82021NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO21POKH – Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO2021UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

RRQ3SSJTN9UK – 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11WFNPP956 – Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire Codes for January 7