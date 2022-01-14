Free Fire: know redemption codes from January 13, 2022 to get loot | Redeem codes | Claim codes | apps | Mobile | Android | iOS | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

free fire It has online payments for gamers to exchange real money for diamonds (the title’s virtual currency). If you enter the virtual store, you will be able to access different aesthetic content for the characters, pets, weapons and other elements. Of course, the developer company also thinks of the community that does not have a credit card.

Through social networks, each week introduces different rewards that are given just for logging in. These are some of the elements that you can obtain from January 12 to January 18.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 | Shani’s workshop

Thursday, January 13, 2022 | Assassin Tower and Metal Assassin Reload

Saturday, January 15, 2022 | Nairi Discounts

Monday, January 17, 2022 | Night Assassin Reload

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | Persian Force Discount

If you are looking for another way to get cosmetic items, you can also take advantage of redemption codes. These are letter and number codes that are tied to a random reward.

Unlike the previous way to get loot, the codes only work on the official website of the video game, not natively in the app. Here we share the latest codes of January 13.

FreeFire | Redemption codes from January 13, 2022

CY7KG742AUU

VBWVF9MG7EGT

7EDTPY4QGK24

WHAHXTENCKCM

42TPG5PJQF6N

JEB45G79CFSF

N8XDCTJ36M26

KC78CMCM8NK2

98V26BZA2UA5

UDE36JUTXTAK

MQJWNBVHYAQM

P46CW7WM2TVA

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

UU64YCDP92ZB

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

76AVUN8V4YVF

TXRKM22AWE9J

HEJT6AYNCDXU

YSYGNT683K9A

GY359T7Y9EXM

Remember that it is an official video game tool, which works in Latin America and Spain. You will not be banned or your account suspended if there is any imbalance in the amount of diamonds in your profile.

How to use Free Fire codes?

you still don’t know where free fire codes are claimed? Well, you just have to follow a few simple steps to get free loot without the need to go through the virtual store.

Sign in to this link to access the official Free Fire rewards website ( Rewards Redemption Site) .

to access the official Free Fire rewards website ( . Then log in with Free Fire account from Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.

Index the twelve character code. Make sure not to confuse the numbers with letters and confirm the operation.

Once the code is confirmed, you will only have to wait a few minutes to receive the gift in your account.

