Free Fire codes for today January 14, 2022; all rewards free
We say goodbye to the week with a new batch of codes in Free Fire to get free rewards. East Friday, January 14 we find more daily codes than we can redeem on the Free Fire page to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. As usual, here we leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.
You also have several pieces of free fire in which we tell you how you can get auto headshot shots, how to put colored letters, codes and symbols in the profile, all the flag codes and how to put them in the profile and how to put your nick invisible. In addition, you have guide pieces to learn how to recover your Free Fire account with ID and how to get memory fragments.
Free Fire: January 14 Reward Codes
- FFPL-DOUE-FHSI
- FFPL-WIED-USNH
- FBHJ NFY7 8T63
- FTYU 5TGF OSA4
- FR2G 3H4E RF6Y
- F7T6 YTVH G3BE
- FJBC HJNK 4RY7
- F5TF 6GTY VGHB
- F5E3 R4T5 YHGB
- F7T5 4FDS W345
- FBNJ IU87 SYEH
- FRMT YKUO I8HU
- FBYV TCGD B2EN
- F4M5 KCT6 LYHO
- FVCY XTSR F1VE
- F4B5 NJ6I TY8G
- F6F5 TDRF EV4B
- FFPL-OJEU-FHSI – Ignition of the Triple Captain
- DDFRTY2021POUYT – Free Pet
- MJTFAER8UOP21 – 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO21UB – free dj alok character
- NHKJU88TREQW – Titian-Marked Weapon Skins
- MHOP8YTRZACD – Dove Character
- BHPOU82021NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge
- FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO21POKH – Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapon Loot Box
- BBHUQWPO2021UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
- ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
- RRQ3SSJTN9UK – 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- FF11WFNPP956 – Killer Mind Surfboard and 1 Engineer Weapon Loot Box
- FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Box
- MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1 Punisher Weapon Loot Box
- 96Y4CNBZGV35 – Creator Box 10x
- Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1 Winterlands Weapon Loot Box
- TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x RoyalDiamond voucher
- FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)
- FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2 green star tokens, brave crystal and celestial crystal.
- DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO16POKH – Vandals and Justice Fighters Rebellion Weapons Loot Box
- BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
- MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB – free dj alok character
- NHKJU88TREQW – Titian-Marked Weapon Skins
- MHOP8YTRZACD – Dove Character
- BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge
- ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
- UU64YCDP92ZB – 1 M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box
- FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartbreaker (male) (head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Box
- FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian Server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1 Imperial Rome Weapons Loot Box
- PK95JK8QWK4X – 2 Pumpkin Flame Weapon Loot Boxes
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
- M68TZBSY29R4: 1 Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Box
- X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Pack, M14 Killspark Shinobi Pistol Skin, and 3 DiamanteRoyale Coupons.
- TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale vouchers
- W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Desert Hunter
- MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB: free dj alok character
- XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 custom room cards
- FF8MBDXPVCB1: Unknown Reward
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G – Golden Age Pack
- NHKJU88TREQW: Titian-Marked Weapon Skins
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
- B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter
How to redeem Free Fire reward codes
- To start we must enter the Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.
