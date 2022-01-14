Fraud and alternative medicine

First, let’s remember what is meant by fraud. In the broadest sense, fraud includes any crime by which a profit is made and which uses deception as its primary mode of action. Specifically, fraud is defined as “A false statement to induce another to act to your detriment.”

Whoever commits a fraud knows that the average citizen is prone to believe practically anything, and curiously, the more absurd they are, the more likely they are to believe it, here come the UFOs, the Tarot and Psychoanalysis, even ideology, homeopathy, Bach Flowers and an etcetera that can be as long as desired.

The term “alternative medicine” or non-conventional medicine is applied to any treatment whose therapeutic efficacy has not been demonstrated and which is used instead of a standard treatment. Let’s remember that standard treatments are based on rigorous, verified and proven scientific research.

It is a fact that alternative medicines are in vogue, in fact it seems to me that they have always been, only that the ease of being isolated today makes this phenomenon more evident. Alternative medicines are a reality and they will not disappear by closing your eyes.

The average culture in our country is rather bad, not to say very bad, we are disapproved in every evaluation that is made, and those who dedicate themselves to scamming unsuspecting people know this, or intuit it, and what is most shameful, they have the complicity, apathy, omission or collusion of a part of the medical profession. It is highly likely that if the bulk of the medical community had criticized and fought them, today they would have less acceptance. Why haven’t they? There are several possibilities, first of all, money; the demand for alternative medicines is increasing and it is a growing business. And business is business.

Second, misinformation and ignorance; the training of doctors during their careers is not as complete as it should be. A lot of data is memorized, but rarely is it explained to them where that data comes from and how it has been reached through the so-called “scientific method”. In the subject of pharmacology, the characteristics and properties of the medication and its indications are learned, but not how it was discovered and the protocols followed. In other words, learn what they are for but not how they were discovered.

Other. Criticizing alternative medicines in the office is a guarantee of anger with patients who believe in them, and there are quite a few. Therefore many doctors avoid these situations to take the party in peace.

Alternative medicine is not, nor can it be, an option over scientific medicine. Scientific medicine is based on established, verifiable sciences like biochemistry and physiology, alternative medicine is based on anecdotes, nebulous unverifiable theories and faith, above all, faith.

How many “alternative” medicines are there? Many, there is no precise number and several of them overlap; others come and go, according to fashion, as is the case of Bach flowers, which date back to the thirties, slept the sleep of the just for several decades and have now resurfaced.

One of the characteristics of pseudomedicines is the abuse they make of grandiloquent words. Complicated words are used to impress the ignorant and cover up the emptiness of their concepts; thus we find Quantum Integral Medicine, Bioresonance, Moratherapy, Chiroreflexotherapy, Magnetotherapy, Holographic Quantum Bioenergetic Technique (?). Words taken from physics such as energy, ions, quanta, positive charges, negative charges, quantum leap, vibratory frequency, induction, radiation, etc., are abused without having the slightest idea of ​​what they mean.

In the case of some methods such as ideology and reflexology, unprovable “neurological” connections or “energy channels” between an organ and the iris are simply invented.

Finally, is there anything in all this that has been proven? No, there is nothing proven according to a scientific method. No supporter of pseudomedicines has ever shown (or attempted to show) that the energies they claim to manipulate exist somewhere outside of their imaginations. Nor that quartz crystals serve as something more than decoration.

But we already know, believing is more comfortable and easier than thinking.