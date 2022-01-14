Fortnite returns to iPhone and iPad thanks to Nvidia

Image : Nvidia

As hard as it tries, Apple just can’t seem to keep Apple out of its domains. Fortnite.

Battle royale is back on iOS, but don’t thank Apple or Epic Games for it. The game will be available to select iPhone and iPad users later this month. Banned on the App Store, Fortnite will make its return via Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

We have known for some time that Fortnite would go back to iPhones and iPads after Nvidia will announce in November that GeForce Now would be available in Safari for iOS, but it took them some time to get everything ready. It doesn’t help that Nvidia has been forced to make its cloud platform browser-based due to Apple’s app store rules, which require each individual game available on a streaming service to have its own app. a requirement that effectively excludes any cloud gaming service (although Microsoft apparently considered it).

bringing Fortnite to Safari, Nvidia is essentially operating in a legal vacuum, one that might not be very convenient for gamers, but includes full functionality. In fact, this new version of GeForce Now is specifically optimized for mobile devices, so it has the same touchscreen menus and controls as previous versions of the iOS and Android app.

Can sign up today to be put on a waiting list for the closed beta, although only a “selection of members” will have access this month. It doesn’t matter if you’re a free or paid GeForce Now member because apparently the selection will be “made based on regional availability and device.”

Its T beta of Fortnite it won’t last forever, but Nvidia didn’t provide a roadmap for when the game will be released for all GeForce Now users. We assume that Nvidia will conduct rigorous testing to ensure its servers can handle a potentially massive influx of players who have been waiting for over a year to return to the island. .

Fortnite has been away from the App Store since August 2020 when Apple banned the game after developer Epic Games implemented its own payment system which avoided Apple’s 30% App Store commission. The two companies clashed in court, and although a permanent injunction was issued that forced Apple to allow developers to direct users to gateways third-party payment gateway, Apple is under no obligation to allow Fortnite go back to the App Store (and all the signs show that it will not).

Play Fortnite through a streaming service Playing in the cloud instead of playing a locally downloaded version is not the most ideal setup, especially since access to the game is via a web browser. means you need a fast internet connection and stable, and if you don’t pay by GeForce Now, the game this limited at 1080p quality and has a game session limit of one hour before the application closes. Still so, having to play it via streaming is better than not having access to it and, best of all, this method makes it unlikely, if not impossible, that Apple will find a way to spoil the fun.