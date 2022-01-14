Fortnite returns to iOS thanks to GeForce Now

The fortnite closed beta for mobile devices is about to reach GeForce Now. The Nvidia platform will receive on Thursday, January 20, the PC version of the battle royale modified with touch controls. It will do it for both iOS and Android: players will be able to return to the Epic title on their iPhone or iPad.

GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service owned by Nvidia. lets play thousands of pc games no need to download, via remote play or streaming. Not only on mobile phones, but also on a computer. So gamers with modest PCs can access new titles regardless of their requirements.

In the case of Fortnite, it is news after the commotion caused last year by the removal of the game from the App Store. Apple and Epic Games got involved in a power trial in which the most affected were the fans of the battle royale. The game disappeared from apple devices and has not been included again so far. Google did the same on Android, but it can be installed alternatively on these devices.

All GeForce Now members will be able to register for the closed beta. It will serve to check the capacity of the servers, the graphic performance and the response to the new touch controls. Until now, the platform allowed playing on mobile phones with a synchronized controller, but starting with Fortnite, “buttons” will begin to be included on the screen.

New users of the platform will also be able to try to access the beta by simply registering. “Priority” and “RTX 3080” subscriptions will have preference, although Nvidia points out that it is not necessary to pay one to participate.

Of course, Android users will also have the possibility to play the closed beta. In fact, they have it simpler. in your case GeForce Now installs as normal, just like any other app. In the case of iPhones, to access the platform you have to use the device browser. It’s not complicated at all, but as long as Apple’s policy doesn’t change, apps of this type won’t appear on your terminals.

For sign up for fortnite closed beta on mobile devices you just have to enter this page with your Nvidia account.