Ford exceeds $100 billion in market value for the first time

Reuters.- Ford Motor Co. topped Thursday for the first time the 100,000 million dollars in market value, as more investors bet on the Detroit automaker’s electrification strategy.

Shares of the company, which more than doubled in value last year, rose 3.7% in afternoon trading after hitting a high from more than two decades earlier in the session.

Ford is now worth more than its century-old rival General Motors, whose market capitalization is approximately 88.610 million and electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive, worth about $77.8 billion.

The automakers are still dwarfed by electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc., which has a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion.

Ford’s gains come amid its plans to double production capacity from the electric version of its hugely popular F-150 pickup to 150,000 vehicles as part of CEO Jim Farley’s aggressive electrification strategy.

Demand for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup has been red-hot, and Ford had to stop taking reservations ahead of its arrival at U.S. dealerships this spring.

