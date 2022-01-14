File 81: 4 Reasons The Netflix Thriller Will Be Your Obsession

The podcast tells the same story and it’s unsettling because when you only have the audio, it’s your people who fill in the gaps and imagine the scenarios, but the series does it justice and managed to create that unsettling and mysterious atmosphere, especially since it they changed some details to maintain the element of surprise.

We have the same intrigue, mystery and horror, but in its own way, which means the podcast is worth listening to even if you’ve already seen the series, or vice versa.

Cults, twists and surprises

The series uses a lot of mind games to create tension and anticipation, plus everything gets crazier and crazier as the story progresses.

There are secrets and clues hidden everywhere, Melody’s story is not what it seems at first and Dan quickly realizes that there is much more to discover, as well as a character who has a podcast and helps us to discover. have more details about it. The trailer for the series shows small details of a cult that is involved with the case, but that is something you have to discover for yourself, otherwise it may lose its impact.

They’re not the same, but having a mysterious apartment building, a missing woman, and a religious cult that doesn’t mean well makes us think of movies like Rosemary’s Baby and Roman Polanski’s Tenant.

The music

Music plays a huge role in horror (we saw it with Jaws, Hereditary and The Exorcist) and that’s something that Archivo 81 took into account. This is not a podcast, but a lot of attention was paid to the sounds and the soundtrack, which are key elements to create the macabre atmosphere (they worked on this Daisuke Sawa of The Morning Show and Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow of Annihilation), and this makes everything feel more mysterious.