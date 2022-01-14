“Euphoria”: Meet the hectic life of Dominic Fike, the actor who joins the HBO Max series | Elliot | Zendaya | story | truth | testimony | narration | ec stories | TVMAS

The return of “euphoria” has caused a sensation among fans of the HBO Max series. Among the surprises of the second season is Dominic Fike in the role of Elliot, who will accompany Zendaya (Rue) in this new adventure.

In August of last year, HBO announced new additions to the cast of the hit series, including Minka Kelly, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Dominic Fike. The latter shone with his character by saving the life of the protagonist.

Zendaya’s character, Rue, was walking to the laundry room of a house where a party was being held, and there she finds Elliot. The two get together to do recreational drugs, and in the middle of it all, he saves her from cardiac arrest. A great way to introduce this new character. But who is Dominic Fike?

The actor was born in Naples, Florida (United States) on December 30, 1995 and since he was a child he was interested in music. He learned to play the guitar at the age of 10 and it is precisely in this artistic field where he began his career, publishing his first songs on the SoundCloud platform.

In December 2017, he decided to release his first EP “Don’t Forget About Me, Demos”, when he was only 21 years old. The content had to be recorded from home, since he had house arrest after assaulting a police officer.

Fike found success with his first project and caught the attention of several record labels with his fusion of rap, electro-pop and rock. Within the industry they began to fight for the talent of the artist to represent him, but only Columbia Records managed to capture Dominic by offering him 4 million dollars.

The following year, the house arrest violation landed him in jail for a while; but this boosted the success of his single “3 Nights” which was heard in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland. Additionally, the song received positive feedback from well-known media outlets such as Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Finally, in 2019, Dominic Fike began work on his first studio album. His first songs from the project were “Açaí Bowl” and “Rollerblades”; although he gained notoriety with “Phone Numbers”, which had the pride of Kenny Beats.

Due to the pandemic, the artist delayed the release of his debut album, but was finally able to release it on July 31, 2020. “What Could Possibly Go Wrong” includes 14 songs with guitar accompaniment, along with a combination of rock, pop and hip hop.

Dominic continued with his passion and worked with great artists. In 2021 he had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned singer Halssey on “Dominic’s Interlude”, with slowthai on “Terms” and with Remi Wolf on “Photo ID”.

He also worked on “Die For You” for Justin Bieber’s new album “Justice”. “Justin is like LeBron James. He’s like a really serious athlete when it comes to music”, revealed to Variety.

And how could it be otherwise, Fike had the honor of collaborating with the iconic bassist of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, in the new version of “The Kiss of Venus”, which became the main single from the album “McCartney III Imagine”.

Along with the performance, Fike is working on a new album that will include more rap; but it will feature less post-production arrangements than “What Could Possibly Go Wrong”. “I felt like I had too many producers in the room and too many people telling me what was right and what was wrong. It’s just my mind now, similar to how I did ‘Don’t Forget About Me, Demos’.” pointed out.

How did you get to “Euphoria”?

For the first season of the HBO Max series, Diminic Fike was cast by casting director Jennifer Venditti. She asked him to read a Mark Wahlberg scene from “Boogie Nights.” The artist -despite doubts- reached the final round of auditions, but his character was eliminated from the program.

After a year, the artist was approached again by HBO and asked to audition for a major character in the series. According to Fike, Elliot reminds him of his younger self. “I don’t have to do much acting. he is exactly like me”, he told Variety magazine.

The success he has achieved with “Euphoria” would be -according to Fike- due to his sobriety. Now he considers acting as a job and has participated in more auditions to continue in this world. “It has become a second career”, he acknowledged.

In an interview with Variety, Fike noted that shooting “Euphoria” felt like “one long music video.” He also described his character as a “homie” who hangs out with Rue and Jules and credits Zendaya and Hunter Schafer (Jules) as “the nicest people out there.”

“They are both really funny. We were doing a scene the other day and we had to do it again because we couldn’t stop laughing.”, acknowledged Variety.

