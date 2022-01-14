Emma Watson Opens Up About Her Current Relationship With Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint – Movie News

The actors have met again in the special ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ of HBO Max.

If there is something that fans of the Harry Potter saga miss, in addition to the fantastic world in which each installment made millions of viewers immerse, it is its protagonists: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. during the special Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the three actors returned to sit together in front of a camera, but this time not to reincarnate Hermione, Harry and Ron, respectively, but to recall great moments that took place in each of the deliveries in front of and behind the cameras.

During the documentary, the three protagonists remembered how they met, how it was time to say goodbye to a franchise and a team that had seen them grow, but above all, what their life is like now that they are separated. In an interview to British fashion, Watson revealed what his current relationship with his co-stars is really like, something that was left a bit up in the air during the special.

The loneliness of Emma Watson, teenage crushes and other revelations of ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’

“Both of them hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. Actually, the three of us try to stay away from electronic gadgets, so that does not help to have a very fluid contact“, Says the actress. But this fact does not mean that they do not keep in touch as much as necessary so that their friendship continues to endure throughout all these years.

We are not in a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [su hija] and I die. Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. We both try to stay out of the spotlight, so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention. [tras el estreno de ‘Regreso a Hogwarts’]

For Watson, fame was one of the reasons that led him to consider whether or not to continue in the saga, starting with the fourth installment. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. For this reason, it is so important for her to have support and a person who understands what she is going through, and in this case it is Radcliffe, with whom she has always maintained a friendly relationship on such terms.

Also, in one of the face-to-face encounters between Grint and Watson throughout the documentary, in which both actors recalled that strong bond that unites them and that will last for many more years, the interpreter remembers it with great affection and surprise on the part of her co-star, despite all these years of friendship:

That was the most emotional moment for me (conversation between Grint and Watson). When Rupert says things, he means them. I was surprised at how vulnerable and kind he decided to be so publicly

Although Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts has been a small gift for the great fandom of the magical saga, many, many details have remained in the air. Will such a meeting be repeated for the next anniversary of the franchise? Watson is clear. The actress has told British Vogue that I would “definitely” return in 20 years to recall again the great moments of a saga that does not age with the passage of time.