Emanuel Aguilera revealed the reason for his departure from America

Emmanuel Aguilera He surprised everyone this week because he unexpectedly left America, a team with which he had reached an automatic contract renewal per minute on the field of play, but from which he had to leave for reasons that he clearly stated after joining to Atlasyour new team.

“Everything went quickly, I had planned to continue in America, but my representative told me about the possibility without there being anything concrete and the first team that emerged was Atlas. There was no doubt then I had to speak with the board and they told me that they wanted a renewal in the defense“, revealed the Argentine defender.

Far from being bothered by the club’s decision, Aguilera said he understood his reasons for wanting to have another kind of player on the squad, that’s why he left on good terms and when the option of The academy, did not think twice about signing the contract with his new squad.

“First I spoke with them and I understood it in the best way, they have every right to want to renew, to look for another player profile. When the Atlas option came up, I didn’t even hesitate because they are the champions and I have no doubt that they will be a competitive team. I already had to be directed by Diego Cocca and he knows what I can contribute”, said to TUDN.

In such a way, Emmanuel Aguilera ended a four and a half year cycle with the Eagles in which he won a title of League at Opening 2018, a MX Cup in the period of Closing 2019 and a Champion of Champions; In addition, individually, he established himself as the defender with the most penalty goals scored in the club’s history.