Due to inflation, used cars are worth the same as new ones in the US

Exorbitant prices and few options is the grim outlook used car buyers face in the United States, where a used car costs almost the same as when it came out like new, consequence of a pandemic that has affected theto manufacture an essential product for millions of families.

“I have almost three months trying to buy a car used but I don’t reach the price of any that are worth it,” Armando Chávez, a mexican migrant who urgently needs to obtain a form of transportation in Los Angeles.

Chavez managed to save 8 thousand dollars to buy a car to go to his new job, which is about 48 kilometers from his home, but for that price he assures that he cannot find anything that gives him security and keeps up with the pace.

“It’s very frustrating because I don’t have any more money. I don’t want to get into debt, but I need the car”, emphasizes this worker who assures that he has visited more than 40 car sales sites and has even looked for offers outside the state. “Nothing, I can’t find anything… the prices of used cars are as if they were new.”

rising prices

Like Chavez, thousands of used car buyers in the country are facing an unprecedented panorama.

The increase in car prices and used trucks soared month-over-month last year, posting a 37.3% year-over-year increase, according to figures released Wednesday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The biggest jump was in June 2020, when used car and truck prices rose 10.5%, and in December the used car market ended up 3.5%.

the domino effect

Armando Rivas, who has just retired after 39 years in the sector, during which he was for a long time head of used car sales at major dealerships in South Florida, explains to Efe that everything is due to the chip manufacturing shortage (semiconductors) in Asia that has left the New car producers in the US practically stopped.

The inflation it also affected new cars, with a 1% price increase in December and 11.8% year-on-year in 2021, but far from that of used cars.

Against this background of shortage of new cars and the soaring prices of used cars, which in some cases are worth the same as when they went on sale when they were new just before the pandemic, many drivers choose to extend their car leases (“lease”) as much as possible explains Rivas.

However, he says, “there is no way out”, as this option has also increased its price significantly. “It’s a chain” in which everything is geared and prices rise nonstop.

Sums that for workers like Chávez are impossible to pay. “All prices have risen and no salary is enough,” laments the Mexican.

A big hit to the pocket

The year-on-year rate of inflation in the United States rose to 7% in December, two tenths above that of November and the highest number recorded since 1982.

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein wrote this week on his Twitter account that the high prices of used cars are having an impact “remarkable and revealing” on headline inflation. “It’s a reminder of how extremely unusual this current inflation is,” he added.

A similar opinion has Rivas. “It is something absurd”, he says about a situation that he does not believe will be solved in the short term, since the process to resume the pace of production in Asia and the opening of factories for these components in the United States It will take time.

“Luckily they found out that not everything can be made in china and, as is popularly said, you cannot put all your eggs in the same basket”, he points out.

Thus, potential buyers, to whom he recommends waiting as long as possible, is not very hopeful, because what before it was sold for 10 thousand dollars now it is worth 15 thousand.

the financial adviser Carlos Guamán agrees with Rivas’s recommendation. “If you don’t need it (the used car) you better wait” at least until you get your tax refund, a season that marks a boom in US car sales.

“The rules of the game have changed and buyers are going to have to learn new tricks and improve their credit to get better prices,” says Guaman.

But Bernstein is optimistic and assures that “the world has not forgotten how to produce new cars (and therefore used) and we should expect this series to reverse once the supply constraint eases.” Have to wait.