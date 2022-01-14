Drive around the world without leaving your home on Google Maps with Driving Simulator | Technology

You don’t have to leave home to travel through different streets with the car, all you need is a simulator that uses Google Maps to put all the streets in the world.

The Internet is full of curious tools and programs. The last one we’ve come across has been Driving Simulator and, as its name suggests, it lets you emulate driving a vehicle through different streets or avenues. The interesting thing is that it is completely free and, in addition, it uses Google Maps as an interface.

Yes, Google Maps is in charge of giving life to this simulator and it is the one that adds the curious touch when traveling around the world. And, it is that, by serving as an interface we can use the different views offered by Google Maps: maps, satellite and hybrid that combines the two previous views.

Renamed to just “Driving Simulator on Google Maps” (I was considering “Frame Synthesis Driving Simulator,” but it’s too long). Maybe more updates will come later. https://t.co/sR4j9jbA1r — Katsuomi Kobayashi (@korinVR_en) January 6, 2022

Yes indeed, this simulator would not be possible without the Japanese developer Katsuomi Kobayashi who has been in charge of programming and, furthermore, adapting Driving Simulator so that it works on both computers and mobile devices. In fact, driving is really easy and you don’t need more than a few minutes to get the hang of it.

If you want to try Driving Simulator, all you have to do is access the following link that will take you directly to the application’s website. On this website, the first thing you will see is a small interface with different options. If you are on a computer, all you have to do is use the mouse to select what you want..

If you want to speed up your tasks in Google Maps and activate little-known functions, take a look at these quick tricks that will get you out of more than one hurry.

You can choose between being a car or a bus, plus you can also control the perspective of the camera by tilting it down or up. Another change that can be made is the direction of the camera, being able to have a view of the rear of the car in front or see it from the side.

To drive the vehicle, what we have to do is use the arrow crosshead on the computer, while on a mobile the steering wheel in the lower right area is used to drive the vehicle through the streets of Google Maps. The truth is that it is very curious and much more entertaining than expected.