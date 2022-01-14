“Don’t look up”: the controversial phrase of the director of the film that created controversy | netflix | movies | revtli | ANSWERS

“Don’t Look Up” or “ don’t look up ” (in Spanish), whose protagonists are Jennifer Lawrence Y Leonardo Dicaprio , is a real success Netflix . Both actors play two scientists who have just made an important and dangerous discovery at the same time. However, the film has also caused controversy due to its particular way of satirizing reality.

Given this, Adam McKay, director of the commented feature film, responded to critics in the following way in an interview for Indiewire: “The only reason I wrote that was because when people saw the movie and were alarmed about what was going on, they tended to respond to it a little better. Some reacted like “You’re saying that if we don’t like the movie it’s because we don’t care about the weather”, which is completely ridiculous. No human being would ever say that.”

McKay also added, “I have to laugh, because it’s straight out of the movie. Suddenly, it seemed like he was saying that the critics can’t say anything, and of course they can. It is important to have passionate debate and criticism.”

Produced by Hyperobject Industries and Bluegrass Films, “Don’t Look Up” was announced in November 2019 and sold by Paramount Pictures to Netflix several months later. Filming was initially scheduled to begin in April 2020 throughout the state of Massachusetts, but was pushed back to November due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, then lasted until February 2021.

Jennifer Lawrence became the first cast member to join, and Leonardo DiCaprio signed on after discussions with McKay about script adjustments; the rest of the cast was added in 2020.

