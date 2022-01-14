Do you have bitcoins left over? La Haus sells ‘depa’ in Tulum with cryptocurrency – El Financiero

The Haus, the Colombian proptech with operations in Mexico, closed the purchase of a apartment in the Mayan Riviera with cryptocurrency as part of its strategy to carry out transactions with bitcoin in housing projects in the country.

The firm detailed that the property is an apartment in the development Palais Tulum, from the Rivieralty construction company, which is currently 80 percent complete.

“The buyer, of Peruvian origin, searched for a vacation rental property in the La Haus Exclusives system and made a payment equivalent to 5.78 Bitcoin. The developer decided to keep the Bitcoin and not convert it to current currency,” he said.

If we take into account that this Thursday the bitcoin has a price of 42 thousand 946 dollars, the purchase is equivalent to about 248 thousand dollars.

In November 2021, La Haus reported that it will accept Bitcoin for the purchase of housing in Mexico, through the Lightning network, using the Bitcoin processor OpenNode, to invest in a luxury development located in Playa del Carmen.

The company’s plans are to expand this alternative to all the properties in its catalog in the country, which amounts to more than 80,000 new and used homes.

In this regard, Jehudi Castro-Sierra Vice President of the Future at La Haus, pointed out that this strategy will open the Mexican real estate market to foreign investors, without risks due to the exchange rate and inflationary fluctuations, for which they trust that bitcoin It will be one more payment method for the market in the coming years.

“We had a lot of interest in opening our developments to cryptocurrencies for half a year, since 50 percent of our clients are foreigners, and in this way we can simplify the process of investing in Mexico, the La Haus integrated solution solved all the technical issue and legal for us”, added Jonathan Cuan, founder of the developer Rivieralty.