Do they filter Wolverine, Tobey’s Spider-Man and Tom Cruise’s Iron Man?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be featured at the premiere of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, having leaked the appearance of certain heroes Wolverine with Hugh JackMan, Tobey’s Spider-Man and Tom Cruise’s Iron Man? What other characters would return for the sequel to the Supreme Sorcerer.

After the success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the multiverse in the MCU expanded without borders, and it is that the appearances of The green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx) was just the beginning, as were the appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their papers ‘Spider Man’ what awaits us Doc Strange 2?

Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness: the return of the X-MEN, the Fantastic Four, among other heroes is leaked

According to the rumor mill medium ‘express‘, the Spider-Man by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a theory that the specialized media raised more than a year ago.

For this occasion, Doc Strange 2 gave way to a ‘supposed leak’ that would show The Return of Professor X by Patrick Stewart Y Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, actors who were seeker by Kevin Feig, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, to reprise their roles. However, both interpreters would have rejected the offer.

The leaks would also come through the middle ‘Giant Freaking’, another source of ‘revelations’ in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Then we leave you Full list of returning heroes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

illuminati (Team made up of Captain Carter from ‘What if…’, Professor X , red richard , Mordo, Iron by Tom Cruise , the variant of Christine Palmer and Monica Rambeau)

Appear dead pool (RyanReynolds)

(RyanReynolds) Shuma Gorath

Loki, Mobius, Sylvie and the TVA

Mobius, Sylvie and the TVA Fox’s X-Men

Evan Peters as quicksilver

Hydra Captain America (Chris Evans)

(Chris Evans) Eric Bana and Edward Norton as Hulk

Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider

as Ghost Rider Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

namor

And finally, a battle similar to that of Avengers: Endgame