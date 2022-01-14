Do they filter Wolverine, Tobey’s Spider-Man and Tom Cruise’s Iron Man?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be featured at the premiere of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, having leaked the appearance of certain heroes Wolverine with Hugh JackMan, Tobey’s Spider-Man and Tom Cruise’s Iron Man? What other characters would return for the sequel to the Supreme Sorcerer.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker