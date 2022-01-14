Disney+ Instagram mocks Tim Allen’s return to ‘The Santa Clause’ franchise, then deletes post

Christmas came early for Disney+ subscribers. Fans learned that Tim Allen would be returning as Scott Calvin for a the santa claus limited series. However, Disney only shared the announcement on the Disney+ Instagram account for a few hours before the post was removed.

Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from ‘The Santa Clause’ in a new Disney+ original

Sure, Scott Calvin believed in Santa Claus. However, when the real Santa fell from this character’s roof, even he had a hard time believing in magic. Fans first met Scott Calvin with the Disney Original Christmas Movie, the santa claus. Now, Allen will reprise his role in a Disney+ exclusive “limited series.”

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker