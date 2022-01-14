Disney+ Instagram mocks Tim Allen’s return to ‘The Santa Clause’ franchise, then deletes post

Christmas came early for Disney+ subscribers. Fans learned that Tim Allen would be returning as Scott Calvin for a the santa claus limited series. However, Disney only shared the announcement on the Disney+ Instagram account for a few hours before the post was removed.

Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from ‘The Santa Clause’ in a new Disney+ original

Tim Allen with a child in a scene from the movie ‘The Santa Clause’ | Walt Disney Images / Fake Images

Sure, Scott Calvin believed in Santa Claus. However, when the real Santa fell from this character’s roof, even he had a hard time believing in magic. Fans first met Scott Calvin with the Disney Original Christmas Movie, the santa claus. Now, Allen will reprise his role in a Disney+ exclusive “limited series.”

“It’s a celebration clause! Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from the santa claus in a new original limited series coming soon to #DisneyPlus,” the streaming platform wrote. Twitter.

This would not be the first time Allen has worked with the Walt Disney Company. In addition to his starring role in the Christmas franchise, the actor voiced Buzz Lightyear in the Disney-Pixar classic. Toy story.

Disney+ ‘The Santa Clause’ ad removed from Instagram for ‘false information’

This announcement came in January 2021. A photo of Allen as his Santa Claus counterpart was posted on the Disney+ Instagram account to celebrate. It was eliminated shortly after.

Once the Christmas-themed image was posted to the Disney+ account, viewers saw a hidden version of the post with a message that read “false information: the same information was reviewed by independent fact-checkers on another post.”

Revealing the explanation, Instagram users learned that an older conservative rant that went viral was previously misattributed to actor Allen. Even when sharing the Disney+ post with other users, an Instagram message with false information appeared.

A similar post remains on the official Disney Instagram account, as does a tweet on the official Disney+ Twitter account. Allen himself has not commented on the news, though fans are expecting more information and holiday cheer in the coming months.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/jpyBrTSUO5k?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Disney’s ‘The Santa Clause’ spin-off titled ‘The Santa Clause: The Escape Clause’ premiered in 2006

Allen reprized his role as Scott Calvin for several Santa Claus-Related projects. That includes the 2006 release. The Santa Clause: The Escape Clause starring Martin Short as the always bitter, sometimes musical Jack Frost.

This wouldn’t be the first Christmas-themed original created by the streaming platform. At the launch of Disney+, the company revealed the original story of noelle, starring Anna Kendrick. home sweet home alone, a spin-off of the 90’s classic Home alone, debuted exclusively on Disney’s subscription service.

More information on this limited series, including its premiere date, will presumably be announced in the coming months. Until then, the santa claus and its spin-offs are currently available on Disney+.

RELATED: From ‘The Santa Clause’ to ‘Noelle,’ here are some Christmas movies on Disney+ to get you into that ‘Christmas in July’ spirit.