Disney D23 Tickets Go On Sale January 20 | Tijuana News

San Diego, California.- Tickets for the Disney’s D23 To be held from September 9 to 11 in Los Angeles, California, they will go on sale next Thursday, January 20.

This event is the comic-con of fans of the content of Mickey Mouse, and is carried out for three days in the Convention Center opposite the theme parks.

“The Ultimate Disney Fan Event”, organized by D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and celebrates the magic and excitement of the past, present and future of Disney entertainment.

costs

The cost is $99 for adults and $79 for children, there will also be availability to purchase for all three days.

It brings together all the worlds under one roof, including Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, where everything new and what’s coming in Disney theme parks, television, music, products and movies are exposed.

D23 Expo 2022 will feature more than 50 shows, presentations and panels, including the Awards Ceremony Disney Legends, which honors talented individuals who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy.

Disney100

In this 2022 edition, it will join Disney100, the centennial celebration of The Walt Disney Company, and will present an entirely new exhibition curated by Walt Disney.

The 7,000-seat Hall D23 returns and will be joined this year by the 3,000-seat Premiere Stage, the Backlot Stage of 1,200 seats and the Walt Disney Archives Stage expanded from 700 seats for more presentations organized by Archives staff.

There are many surprises still in store, especially due to the presence of big stars in the D23 Expo Live! whose stage will feature performances, appearances, demonstrations and more throughout the weekend of its realization.

In 2019, during its seventh edition, they participated Robert Downey Jr., Christina Aguilera, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Angelina Jolie, Robin Roberts, Salma Hayek, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, among others.

For more details and ticket sales visit: https://d23expo.com/