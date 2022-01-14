Dillon Brooks is back for Memphis’ game against Houston

The team of memphis grizzlies, you can smile again, as NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported, the starting small forward, Dillon Brooks, is available for tonight’s duel against Houston Rockets.

Brooks, was absent for a couple of days after entering health and safety protocols for COVID-19 of the league, but today he has been discharged, and aims to start.

The Grizzlies are fourth in the Western Conference, behind the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and the Utah Jazz, with a record of 15 wins and 11 losses, having won 7 of the last 10 games.

in good time

The return of Brooks comes at a good time, since his team is going through an excellent moment in the season, and it is vital that the Grizzlies have their best pieces to stay in playoff position.

At 25 years old, Dillon is averaging 17.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Another of the casualties that they have missed is that of the starting point guard, Ja Morant, who was having a stellar season, until he suffered a sprained knee, which has sidelined him for two weeks.

Morant was averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals through the time of the injury.

I currently work as a web writer, specialized in NBA and NFL for Empresa EL DEBATE. I worked for 4 years and 5 months in the Sports section of the Printed Newspaper in Culiacán, covering various disciplines, being assigned to the source of Caballeros de Culiacán of CIBACOPA. I had the opportunity to cover the EL DEBATE Neighborhood Basketball Tournament for 3 years, one in Mazatlán, 2 in Culiacán, as well as the National War Bands in Los Mochis. In the same way, I was present at various openings and closings of sporting events of the Company. My passion is basketball, so I am constantly researching burst sports, especially the NBA, and have created special works on relevant topics. I covered the Culiacán International Marathon twice, one of the most important events at the local and state level. I am an avid reader, who likes to constantly improve myself, both personally and professionally. I successfully attended the Digital Sports Journalism Workshop at the University of Guadalajara sponsored by EL DEBATE.

