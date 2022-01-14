Dillon Brooks is back for Memphis’ game against Houston

The team of memphis grizzlies, you can smile again, as NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported, the starting small forward, Dillon Brooks, is available for tonight’s duel against Houston Rockets.

Brooks, was absent for a couple of days after entering health and safety protocols for COVID-19 of the league, but today he has been discharged, and aims to start.

The Grizzlies are fourth in the Western Conference, behind the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and the Utah Jazz, with a record of 15 wins and 11 losses, having won 7 of the last 10 games.

Read more: Kyle Kuzma enters health and safety protocols for COVID-19, and is low for Wizards

in good time

The return of Brooks comes at a good time, since his team is going through an excellent moment in the season, and it is vital that the Grizzlies have their best pieces to stay in playoff position.

At 25 years old, Dillon is averaging 17.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Another of the casualties that they have missed is that of the starting point guard, Ja Morant, who was having a stellar season, until he suffered a sprained knee, which has sidelined him for two weeks.

Morant was averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals through the time of the injury.