Diego Valdés and Jona had their first minutes in the friendly against Atlante

America rescued the tie at home against Atlante with a goal scored by Federico Viñas, in a game where the most valuable thing was that their reinforcements were able to see minutes of activity, Diego Valdés and Jona were able to debut with the team almost a month after their arrivals.

The Mexican national team was part of the starting squad of Santiago Solari, the midfielder of the Eagles He already worked on par with the group during the week and returned to play after three months of having played his last game, remembering that he had not played since November, when he lived his final minutes with the Galaxy jersey.

On his own, Valdés had less activity because the Chilean midfielder is recovering from muscular discomfort from an injury he suffered while still playing for Santos in the previous Liguilla, which is why they have taken him little by little.

If there is no inopportune one, both will be making their presentation with the team officially next week when America receives the visit of the champion, Atlas on the field of the Azteca stadium in game corresponding to Day 3 because this weekend the team will not have activity in the League at the request of the Mazatlan team.

