DC: comic characters in Black Adam | DCEU | TheRock | Warner Bros. | HBO Max | Cinema and series

The premiere of the next film based on the DC Comics character Black Adam will be one of the most famous cinematographic events of the year, not only because it will star Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, but because it aspires to be one of the most interesting franchises in the DC Extended Universe (for its acronym in English, DCEU), and from the very production of the tape this challenge is insisted on.

Apparently, DC is betting on the villains redeemed and turned into antiheroes, we have already seen it with peacemaker and now it is the turn of Black Adam, a film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, in which Warner Bros Pictures It will give us a story from the perspective of the villains and secondary characters based on the comics.

1. Black Adam

The protagonist is the great Shazam-hating villain and political leader in a fictional Middle Eastern country. He has a dark and overwhelming personality that makes him one of the most powerful DC characters of all time. Dwayne Johnson will compete with John Cena (both are ex-wrestlers) for showing who is the most powerful (and muscular) antihero.

2. Atom Smasher

This character, who will be played by actor Noah Centineo, was featured in the second season of The Flash series and will now be in this film. His powers lie in the fact that he can grow to a great height and that he can increase his strength, his resistance, his speed and control his body density.

3.Doctor Fate

Character with magical powers related to sorcery and who was one of the founders of the legendary Justice Society of America, which is why he is one of the most important DC characters in comics.

4.Cyclone

She is the granddaughter of Red Tornado and was also a member of the Justice Society of America. He is able to manipulate the wind, has the power to fly and generate sound waves. It will be played by the actress Quintessa Swindell.

5.Hawkman

He is one of the great DC characters that we will see in the Black Adam movie. His relationship with the Justice League and with Hawgirl would allow a series of more stories to be told. On the other hand, he has everything so that he can become the protagonist of his own spin-off.

6. Sabbac

He is another of Shazam’s great enemies. His name is the acronym for Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus and Cratea, all divinities related to the concept of Hell. So it will give a lot to talk about.

What would be the release date of Black Adam?

The production of Black Adam has suffered from delays caused by the pandemic, but filming was finally able to start in the middle of the second half of 2021. And DC and fans hope that the release date of the film will be on July 29, 2022.

