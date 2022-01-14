Davies, long-term low at Bayern Munich due to inflammation of the myocardium

Nagelsmann said he couldn’t say whether the swelling is related to the coronavirus. “The fact is that he does and it sucks…” he added.

Canadian winger Alphonso Davies will be out indefinitely due to a myocardial inflammation that was detected after recovering from a coronavirus infection.

This was reported this Friday by the Bayern coach, Julian Nagelmann, at the press conference prior to tomorrow’s game against Cologne.

Alphonso Davies complains about a foul with Bayern Munich Getty Images

“In the exam that we do to every player who has had a coronavirus infection, we have detected a slight inflammation of the myocardium. It will not be available for the next few weeks because the inflammation has to heal completely,” He said Nagelsmann.

“The myocarditis is not dramatic but it has to be cured and that lasts. We will not be able to count on him for a long time,” he added.

Nagelsmann He said he couldn’t say whether the swelling is related to the coronavirus. “The fact is he does and it sucks…”, he added.

Davis was among the numerous casualties due to covid 19 that the bayern for the last match against Borussia Monchengladbach.

From them Dayot Upamecano, Tanguy Nianzou, Omar Richards, Leroy Sané and Manuel Neuer They have returned to training.

But nevertheless Nagelsmann said that, with the exception of NeuerNone of them can still be expected to play 90 minutes.

“In a goalkeeper the physical demand is different than in an outfield player. We hope that he does not constantly receive shots on goal and does not have to make 50 saves”explained Nagelsmann in case of Neuer.

Kingsley Coman will remain low due to muscle injury prior to his coronavirus infection.