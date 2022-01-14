David Páramo reveals the real reason why Banamex leaves Mexico

Citigroup, one of the most important financial companies in the world, announced that it will exit the consumer banking business, as well as the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector of Citibanamex in Mexico.

This situation generated doubts among the account holders who currently actively use Citibanamex services, as well as those who work in the company, also about the future of the employees once the financial company is bought.

During the news of Ciro Gomez Leyva, David Paramo, better known as the Father of Superior Analysis (PAS), explained that this decision for Citigroup to exit Mexico it has nothing to do with him Federal government.

The financial journalist clarified that Citi is not leaving Mexico, they only sell the retail banking business, that is, the branches, the credit cards, etc.

“This is a simple business decision. It has nothing to do with the government. They no longer liked retail banking and they are interested in wholesale banking, it was nothing else for that,” said the Father of Higher Analysis.

“They sell the ‘little business’. They go for big operations, they are not interested in payroll operations. In fact, they report that they are going to request an authorization to open a new bank,” he said.

Again, David Páramo said that there will not be many alterations and customers will continue to use their accounts in a normal way, “they will continue to pay interest, collect their credits, everything in a normal way.”

