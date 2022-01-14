Dakota Johnson found this intense sex scene the most difficult of the entire ‘Fifty Shades’ trilogy.

The fifty shades trilogy made a lot of money for actors Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. Despite the mixed reviews the film may have received, it was a box office success and helped jumpstart the stars’ careers.

However, there were a couple of scenes in the movie that weren’t exactly easy for the actors. And for Johnson, there was one intimate moment that stood out as the most awkward of the entire trilogy.

Dakota Johnson Doesn’t Regret Her Role in ‘Fifty Shades’

Dakota Johnson | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Johnson was more than grateful to land the role of Anastasia Steele in the fifty shades franchise. For her, movies are essentially romance stories, which explains her huge fan base.

“I really get it,” Johnson once told Entertainment Weekly. “I think it’s an incredible love story and that’s why it has affected so many people. Erica (EL James) did a really good job of explaining how that can happen sometimes and you have this chemical attraction to somebody. Adding the sex makes it perfect. Sometimes you feel a little naughty and that’s okay.”

Still, though, even Johnson had second thoughts when he initially took on the role. So much so that she sought the support of her friend Emily Blunt.

“I couldn’t talk about it with anyone. No one in my family knew about it,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “They fired me [and] I remember talking to Emily Blunt and saying, ‘Should I do this trilogy? Because I want to have a really special career and I want to make a certain kind of movie. And I know this is going to change things.’ She was like, ‘Damn, do it if it feels right. Just do it. Always do what you want to do.’”

It was a decision The Hollywood Reporter said Johnson never came to regret.

“I feel like I haven’t been pigeonholed into anything. [because of the role],” she said. “I suppose it could have gone in a certain direction, but that’s not what I was interested in.”

The sex scene that Dakota Johnson once saw as the most difficult of the entire ‘Fifty Shades’ trilogy

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/y2XVAVLDluA?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Given the theme, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan were subjected to a lot of awkward scenes in the franchise. And things didn’t get better for Johnson over time.

“No, it’s never easy,” Johnson once confided to Marie Claire. “It’s not casual and it’s not fun. It was never easy.”

But perhaps the most difficult scene of the entire trilogy was in the last film of the franchise, Fifty Shades Freed. In the scene, Johnson had very limited freedom, as his sight was taken away. The extremes of the scene left Johnson in a particularly vulnerable state that surprised her.

“The hardest by far, I think in all three movies, was a sex scene in the third movie where I was handcuffed with my arms and legs to the door,” Johnson revealed. “It’s like a fence falling down. And I was blindfolded.”

For Johnson, no amount of preparation could have helped her get through the shot.

“And it was kind of shocking, because I didn’t realize that no matter how prepared or rehearsed I was, when your senses are taken away like that, you can’t control how your nervous system will react,” she explained. “So it was really difficult to navigate that scene. It was a bit difficult”.

Why Dakota Johnson had to have a super tight thong for the movie

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/QUxdn23hQ94?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Aside from the awkward intimate scenes, the sigh The star found herself having to wear clothes in a way she had never done before. In particular, the young actor would have to superglue thongs to his body.

“It’s not glue, but it’s sticky. They are basically like a pasty on the nipples, but underwear. But it’s just sticky at the top, it’s not sticky all the way through,” Johnson explained. “It also came off because the adhesive wore off, so they stuck it to my body so it wouldn’t fall off. And I would wear two of them. It’s not painful, I mean, it’s almost nothing. But I suppose you have a certain feeling of being covered. It’s fucking weird.”

RELATED: Charlie Hunnam Wasn’t the Only ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Who Wanted to Quit