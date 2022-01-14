Czech Perez or Max Verstappen? Fernando Alonso revealed which driver he followed during his retirement from F1

The exciting definition of the world championship of the Formula 1 was left behind And while Mercedes wonders if Lewis Hamilton will continue or withdraw from motorsport’s top flight, the rest of the teams are preparing to give everything in the 2022 season. Checo Pérez, for his part, hopes to continue improving his performance at Red Bull Racing.

Another of those that will be will be the historical Fernando Alonso, who will race once again aboard Alpine. The Spaniard made public statements about his temporary withdrawal from the Great Circus between 2019 and 2020, which he used to carry out resistance circuits, as well as the Dakar Rally. And he confessed that despite being outside at the time, never stopped following F1.

The Spaniard revealed which pilots he continued to watch during his absence in Formula 1. “The one that impressed me the most when I was away was George Russell. I loved seeing how it developed with the Williams, and of course Max Verstappen. It was the two pilots that made me turn on the television“, declared for the official site of F1.

What’s more, Alonso he said he was still watching what happened in the French team Renault, with which he won two world championships in 2005 and 2006: “I was also following Daniel Ricciardo while he was with the Renault. That car has always interested me a lot“.

Which Fernando Alonso will we see in 2022?

Finally, the Spaniard made his forecast for this season 2022, and acknowledged that preparation will be vital. “I think it was key that we had a good winter. I need to be prepared, at least a little better than last year. The bike incident didn’t help 2021. We have to go into testing with a good programme. I’m sure I can be 100%. The car needs to be competitive“, He said.

And he added: “It will depend on us to have a good car. We have no more excuses. If we have less budget or fewer resources, rivals are using two wind tunnels. It is no longer worth talking about all those things, it depends solely on us “.