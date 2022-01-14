Cubo Torres was announced as a player for Orange County SC

The stage is over Erick’ Cube’ Torres at Atlanta United. The Mexican striker left the team led by Gonzalo Pineda, where he stayed for the last two seasons, after passing through other clubs such as houston dynamo.

There were 33 games that the ‘Cube ‘towers played with the jersey of Atlanta United. In total he was only able to score one goal and was never able to secure a starting position, despite the fact that Joseph Martinez he missed time due to injury, remembering that the Venezuelan was the starter.

The new team of the ‘Cube’ Torres

The Orange County S.C. of the USL of the United States Second Division announced the arrival of theCube‘ towers. The Mexican arrives as a free agent, after his contract with the Atlanta United.

“I am very happy to come and play with the reigning USL champions. The city, the stadium and the fans are wonderful. I’m excited for the season to start and to defend the Orange jersey”, was what the footballer said when he arrived at his new club.

The race of the ‘Cube‘ towers has been losing prominence. After having been one of the hopes of Chivas and even having saved them from relegation, has gone through clubs like Blue Cross, Cougars or his own Atlanta United without sorrow or glory.

Now the only Mexicans in the Atlanta United will be Jürgen Damm, who is looking to resume his level in the middle of the World Cup year and Gonzalo Pineda, who after being Technical Assistant took the reins of the team and it will be his first season as the club’s manager. In the previous one he could not take them to the important phase of the postseason, remembering that he was named in the middle of the year.

