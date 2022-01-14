CRISTIANO RONALDO SPEAK: The 3 objectives that Manchester United must meet to have a successful end to the season

They are seventh in the Premier League, underdogs in the UEFA Champions League, missed out on the League Cup and have had three managers so far this season (Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick). Considering all this turmoil, what would a successful end to the 2021/22 season look like for Manchester United? Cristiano Ronaldo answered this question. He didn’t dodge it.

The bug he always aims for the highest, but he is also realistic. And taking into account the aforementioned, he believes that the objectives of The Red Devils they must be: win at least 1 title (remember that they are still alive in the FA Cup), continue advancing in the UEFA Champions League and finish in the TOP 4 of the English championship (European Cup positions).

“Right now, I hope to win 1 title, advance in the Champions League and be, at least considering the current situation, in the TOP 4 of the Premier League”declared CR7, in an interview with SkySports.

The mindset of United today must be in flux: “Manchester United must win the League, or be second or third. I don’t see any other position for Manchester United, to be honest. In my eyes, I don’t accept that our mentality is anything less than being in the TOP 3 of the Premier League.”

“We can achieve great things. Manchester belongs to the important things. I didn’t come here to fight for fifth, sixth or seventh place. I am here to try to win, to compete. And I think we are competing, but we are not at our level. If we change our mind, we can achieve important things.”

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo has 14 goals and 3 assists in 21 games since returning to Manchester United. Always answer.

Did you know…? In 2009, when he left for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United as three-time champion of England. Today reality is other.