Cristiano Ronaldo could retire in Mexico

The Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo he wants to play for many more years, because he feels he has the physical and mental capacity to extend his career on the professional soccer fields, now CR7 has set himself another challenge, which includes Mexico.

At 36 years old, the “Commander” has not yet set a date to retire, although due to his age everything seems to indicate that the 2022 Qatar World Cup would be his last World Cup,

Christian

He refuses this scenario, since he plans to play until he is 42 years old, so he could reach another World Cup, the one organized by Mexico and the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the secret to extend his career

CR7 is clear about his objectives, which is why his discipline and care for his body, his training methodology, accompanied by a healthy diet, are the secret for Ronaldo to have confidence in his athletic ability to achieve a long career in the soccer fields.

“I’m happy, I want to continue to see what happens, if I can play at 40, 41, 42 years old, but the most important thing is to enjoy the moment”, the Portuguese star told ESPN Brazil.

“Genetically speaking, I’m not going to say that I feel like I’m 25 years old, don’t exaggerate, But it’s like I’m 30, I take care of my body and my mind”, concluded the Portuguese footballer.

Cristiano does not want mediocrity at Manchester United

CR7, He explained that in this new year, the main intention is to be able to correspond to the team’s fans, showing that they can change the course of their campaign. “It’s a new year, a new life and I hope that United can be at the level that the fans deserve”, Cristiano mentioned and added: “I know we are capable of changing things. I know the way to do it, but I’m not going to tell you because it would be unethical”.

