Could Brie Larson be replaced as Captain Marvel?

Captain Marvel changed the way Marvel Studios made movies, before its premiere in 2019, the Cinematic Universe was focused on male heroes, and although the presence of Gamora or Black Widow represented female power, a character with so much prominence had never been presented. .

Although the film starring Oscar winner Brie Larson was a huge box office success for Disney, grossing more than $1.128 million, it garnered mixed reviews and the actress received a hate campaign from comic book fans.

And it is that despite Carol Danvers is one of the most popular female characters in the vignettes, her adaptation to the cinema has not been very well received, something that perhaps worries the company about the performance that the sequel may have, that said. Incidentally, it will not have Captain Marvel in its title, and will be renamed The Marvels.

According to rumors from Giant Freakin Robot, the Marvel heroine could be replaced in the future as the great figure of the Universe that they have tried to present on the screen, and instead they would choose to give that space to the character of Monica Rambeu, played by Teyonah Parris in the series WandaVision; and it is that this took the name of Captain Marvel in the comics of the nineties. On the other hand, it is rumored that this place of Marvel’s powerful woman could be taken by America Chávez, a character that actress Xochitl Gomez will play in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be released on May 6.

In November 2021, the recordings of The Marvels directed by Nia DaCosta finished, and although they have not revealed many details about the plot, some hope that it will bring together the heroines of the franchise Monica Rambeau, America Chávez and the next to make her debut in her Disney Plus solo series Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel, who will be played by actress Iman Vellani.

The hatred of the Marvel fandom towards Brie Larson arises due to the reputation that the actress has earned during some press episodes and comments that have not been well taken by the followers of the heroes. In addition to the fact that some point out that the harshness with which the character has been presented does not represent that of the comics.

There is talk that the character would have minor appearances and Captain Marvel would not be played by another actress, although at times fans have suggested replacing Brie Larson with other actresses such as Emily Blunt, Sienna Miller and Katheryn Winnick.

